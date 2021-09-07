https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/basement-joe-biden-travel-california-campaign-gavin-newsom/

Basement Joe Biden will travel to California next week to campaign with Gavin Newsom.

Newsome is facing a recall and his only hope is that Democrats can manufacture enough votes for him to keep his job.

It’s not clear how Joe can help — but it ought to be entertaining.

FOX News reported:

With one week to go until ballots must be postmarked, deposited in drop boxes, or handed in in-person in California’s gubernatorial recall election, Gov. Gavin Newsom is making his closing pitch to save his job steering the nation’s most populous state. TRENDING: “Fauci Lied Again” – Rand Paul Reacts to New FOIA Docs Showing Fauci Funded Construction of “Chimeric Coronaviruses” in Wuhan Lab And the embattled Democratic governor is giving a helping hand. President Biden’s expected to head to California next week, just ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election. White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the president would travel to California “early next week.” “He will be, I expect we’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week,” Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force as Biden traveled to New York and New Jersey to survey storm damage.

