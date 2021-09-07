https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/07/because-those-union-peeps-were-sophisticated-derek-hunter-notices-something-pretty-damn-racist-about-when-biden-wears-a-mask/

Awwww, look at Biden all masked up shaking hands with people after Hurricane Ida.

Hope he got all rested up on vacation over the weekend while parts of the country were still under water and up to 1000 Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan.

We will recover from Hurricane Ida — together. pic.twitter.com/okS0HnwcPD — President Biden (@POTUS) September 7, 2021

Derek Hunter noticed something interesting about when Biden is masking up:

Why does Biden wear a mask around black people in Louisiana, but not white union guys in Delaware? https://t.co/PTFeHGjIvt — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 7, 2021

Wow … watching Biden, he’s right!

Here Sleepy Joe is with his pals in the union just yesterday:

President Joe Biden marks Labor Day by delivering deli sandwiches to union members pic.twitter.com/wV3wunoEHk — The Hill (@thehill) September 6, 2021

No masks.

Not a great look, Joe.

Those Delaware folks are “sophisticated”. 😏 — Nels (@debitking) September 7, 2021

Yeah, THAT’S it.

The more I think about this, the worse it is. There is NO other explanation. — Leigh Allen (@rlyoungs) September 7, 2021

Something to do with Corn Pop. — Kevin O’Brien (@kobrien_scribe) September 7, 2021

Or how his blonde leg hair glistened under the pool water when the sun hit it?

Ugh … it totally grosses us out that we even know that story at all.

ScIeNcE! 😏 — Happily Small Town Chloe (@ChloeChloeChl19) September 7, 2021

OF COURSE!

ScIeNcE!

Heh.

***

