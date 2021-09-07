https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/biden-admin-called-out-for-taking-credit-for-afghanistan-rescue-theyre-lying/

The organizer of a private rescue mission in Afghanistan has accused the Biden administration of attempting to take credit for the operation, saying it had no role in the ongoing effort, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

Cory Mills, an Army veteran and Republican congressional candidate in Florida, and his team helped an American mom, Mariam, and her three children to safety after they were left behind in Afghanistan , according to the report.

With help from private donors through the Sentinel Foundation, Mills made several attempts to evacuate the family, one of which resulted in the mother being warned at gunpoint not to return to the Kabul airport.

After another plan, which involved a private flight out of the Mazar-i-Sharif airport, was grounded, the family was able to cross the border into another unnamed country just before the Taliban shuttered all crossings, Fox News reported. I’m honored @RonnyJacksonTX to have been able to save help save these 4 Americans. Our job is not done yet! https://t.co/zbKwGf6yzE — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) September 6, 2021 After the family crossed the border, the State Department announced the completed evacuation, claiming it had “facilitated” the rescue, according to Fox News , and adding that the Taliban […]