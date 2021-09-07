https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-officials-felt-relief-when-supreme-court-forced-admin-to-reinstate-trump-immigration-policy-nyt-reports

Some in Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration reportedly felt relieved that the U.S. Supreme Court forced the administration to reinstate some of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Their “relief” came as the Biden administration saw an explosion in illegal immigration on the southern border that many have said is a direct result of Biden’s policies.

“When the Supreme Court effectively revived a cornerstone of Trump-era migration policy late last month, it looked like a major defeat for President Biden,” The New York Times reported, referencing the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. “But among some Biden officials, the Supreme Court’s order was quietly greeted with something other than dismay, current and former officials said: It brought some measure of relief.”

The report noted that Biden’s steps to loosen “the reins on migration” was “quickly followed by a surge of people heading north, overwhelming the southwest border of the United States.” Every month, the number of illegal aliens apprehended at the border under Biden has increased to a higher number than the month before.

“In fact, some Biden officials were already talking about reviving Mr. Trump’s policy in a limited way to deter migration, said the officials, who have worked on immigration policy but were not authorized to speak publicly about the administration’s internal debates on the issue,” the report added. “Then the Supreme Court order came, providing the Biden administration with the political cover to adopt the policy in some form without provoking as much ire from Democrats who reviled Mr. Trump’s border policies.”

Alan Bersin, who served as commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection under President Barack Obama, told The New York Times that Biden’s “desire to reverse Trump’s policies and to do so quickly” caused the crisis to erupt on the southern border, which he says “was not unpredictable and is very sad to watch.”

The report noted that Democrats are now worried that their actions could “could have electoral repercussions” for the party which could damage some of their long-term goals.

“[The Biden administration] are backed into a corner on their broader immigration agenda,” Doris Meissner, the commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service from 1993 to 2000, told The New York Times. “The only tools that are available in the near term are pretty much pure enforcement.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) apprehended 212,672 illegal aliens during the month of July, according to the most recent statistics. The numbers represent the largest total ever recorded by DHS, which was created in 2002 in response to the 9/11 Islamic terrorist attacks.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) responded to July’s numbers by calling for Biden’s impeachment, saying that Biden was responsible for “endangering countless American and foreign lives in the process.”

Biden is currently facing rapidly declining poll numbers amid a coronavirus pandemic that he has been unable to stop, despite the widespread availability of multiple highly effective vaccines that were developed during the Trump administration. Biden is facing additional criticism from his pullout from Afghanistan, which has left hundreds of Americans trapped in a nation that is now-controlled by Taliban terrorists.

