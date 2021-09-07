https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-screamed-at-in-new-jersey-you-leave-americans-behind-resign-you-tyrant-go-home

Democrat President Joe Biden was screamed at by people in New Jersey as he surveyed storm damage in the area on Tuesday, with some calling on him to resign.

Videos, posted to social media, appeared to show one man yelling at Biden that he left Americans behind, a reference to the Biden administration failing to get out all U.S. citizens from Afghanistan before the U.S. Military pulled out of the country last week.

New Jerseyans call out Biden: “You leave Americans behind!” pic.twitter.com/m5hfrlly5z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

Another video showed someone yelling at Biden, “resign, you tyrant.”

Man yells at Biden to resign: “Resign, you tyrant!” pic.twitter.com/qOzxKEwhZE — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) September 7, 2021

Matt Arco, a reporter for The Star-Ledger, tweeted that individuals also allegedly yelled at Biden, “Biden go home,” “you should resign,” “f***ing tyrant,” and “this country is going to s**t.”

The comments come after a report from CBS News and remarks from Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) over the weekend, which said that the Taliban was preventing flights from leaving Afghanistan. The flights were supposed to be carrying American citizens, green card holders, and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applicants. Both the congressman and CBS News claimed that the situation was effectively a hostage situation.

McCaul (R-TX), the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made the remarks on Sunday during an interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallce.

“Since we pulled out, how many Afghan allies have gotten out since the Taliban was in complete control of the country?” Wallace asked.

“Zero,” McCaul responded. “And, in fact, we have six airplanes at Mazar Sharif Airport, six airplanes with American citizens on them as I speak, also with these interpreters, and the Taliban is holding them hostage for demands right now. They — we — [the] state has cleared these flights and the Taliban will not let them leave the airport. So, I’m sorry, the answer to your question is zero. And that’s my concern is they’re going to demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan.”

“You’re saying that there are Americans on airplanes ready to fly out of Afghanistan right now, and they’re not being allowed out because Taliban is making demands?” Wallace pressed. “What demands are the Taliban making?”

“Well, they are not — they are not clearing the airplanes to depart. They’ve sat at the airport for the last couple of days, these planes, and they’re not allowed to leave,” McCaul responded. “We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange. This is really, Chris, turning into a hostage situation where they’re not going to allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the United States of America. My concern is that Zalmay Khalilzad, [our] special envoy who’s met with the Taliban, they’re in talks right now, and I think — I worry his recommendation to the administration will be to recognize the Taliban as the official government of the United States, a Taliban organization that is a terrorist organization.”

A report from Fox News said that the Biden administration was preventing flights from leaving the airport, according to sources that spoke with the network.

“Rick Clay, who runs the private rescue group PlanB, told Fox News that the State Department is the only thing preventing the flights he’s organizing from leaving Afghanistan,” Fox News reported. “Two other American individuals separately involved in evacuation efforts, whom Fox News is not naming to avoid jeopardizing ongoing rescue efforts, similarly said that the State Department is the sole entity preventing their charter flights from leaving Afghanistan.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

