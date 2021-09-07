https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-lay-out-new-coronavirus-strategy-delta-variant-cases-rise?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden is expected Thursday to lay out a new, six-point strategy to confront the novel coronavirus, including the highly contagious Delta variant. Biden will meet with his COVID-19 advisers Wednesday.

A recent wave of cases, owing largely to Delta, has created a new challenge for the Biden administration as the school year begins anew and hospitals in some areas become overwhelmed.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the strategy, to be presented aboard Air Force One, will work “across the public and private sectors to help continue to get the pandemic under control.”

It is unclear whether the new strategy will include any sort of new mandates.

“We need to continue to take more steps to make sure districts are prepared and make sure communities across the country are prepared,” Psaki said.

Last week, the United States hit 40 million recorded COVID-19 cases. More than 20,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus in the past two weeks, a figure that is up nearly 70% from the two weeks prior.

Officials are aiming to begin distributing coronavirus vaccine booster shots the week of Sept. 20, following a Sept. 17 meeting of the Food and Drug Administrtion, during which advisers will consider a possible third Pfizer shot.

