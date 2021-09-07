https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-nsc-director-is-fellow-at-ccp-funded-ash-center/

Julian Gewirtz, Joe Biden’s China Director at the National Security Council, is a former fellow at the Chinese regime-funded Ash Center, which has also advised Chinese Communist Party officials sanctioned by the U.S. government for human rights abuses.

Hosted within the Harvard Kennedy School, the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation is funded by several Chinese Communist Party-backed entities. Among its donors are China Southern Power Grid Corp, whose management is “directly appointed by China’s central government.”

Additional donations come from New World China Enterprises Project, a Chinese company whose board is composed of virtually all Chinese Communist Party members. Chairman and Executive Director Cheng Kar-Shun served as a Standing Committee Member of the regime’s Political Consultative Conference, an arm of the party-state responsible for conducting overseas influence operations.

As a result, the center has routinely produced studies amplified by Chinese state-run media outlets and regime officials. A July 2020 report – “Understanding CCP Resilience: Surveying Chinese Public Opinion Through Time” – contends that the Chinese Communist Party is “as strong as ever” and that “Chinese citizen satisfaction with government has increased virtually across the board.”

For two decades, the Ash Center has also hosted the “China’s Leaders in Development Program,” which describes itself as being “widely recognized by the Chinese government as one of the best overseas training programs for government officials.”

“Taught both at Tsinghua University, China, and Harvard Kennedy School, this multi weeks training program is specifically designed to help prepare senior local and central Chinese government officials to more effectively address the ongoing challenges of China’s national reforms,” the summary continues.

Beyond collaborating with a university that has attempted to hack the U.S. government, the program brings Harvard professors’ prestigious advice to senior leaders from the brutal Chinese Communist Party, handpicked by the party’s own Organization Department of the Central Committee. Several years, members of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corp, which has been identified as an “instrument of repression” against Uighurs by the Washington Post and accordingly sanctioned by former President Donald Trump, have joined the delegation.

Despite these ties, Gewirtz served as a fellow at the center from 2017 to 2018.

Gewirtz has also been a fellow at the Columbia-Harvard China and the World Program, which has hosted the Chairman of the China United States-Exchange Foundation (CUSEF) C.H. Tung as a speaker. CUSEF functions as part of China’s “United Front,” which the U.S.-China Security and Economic Review Commission identifies as seeking to “to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party” and “influence foreign governments to take actions or adopt positions supportive of Beijing.”

Similarly, Gewirtz’s father, Paul, is the Director of Yale Law’s Paul Tsai China Center, which has taken millions in Chinese Communist Party cash and counts Chinese government and military-linked individuals as fellows and speakers. The center re-established itself in 2016 following a $30,000,000 donation from the son of the late Paul Tsai, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Alibaba Joseph Tsai.

Alibaba, founded by Jack Ma, has close financial and personnel ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Tsai is also a “patron” of CUSEF.

