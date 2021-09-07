https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/blue-checked-progressive-pastor-wants-you-to-know-youre-a-complete-jackass-and-stupid-or-bad-if-you-point-out-that-anthony-faucilied/

Is there any doubt that Dr. Anthony Fauci very deliberately lied under oath when he insisted to Rand Paul that the U.S. hadn’t funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? After The Intercept’s bombshell today, there shouldn’t be. Fauci lied to Senator Paul, and by extension he lied to the American people.

Yet author and progressive Unitarian pastor John Pavlovitz not only thinks Fauci did nothing wrong, but he thinks Fauci is a hero who deserves our worship, not our criticism:

So, if we’re understanding John correctly, pointing out that Anthony Fauci lied makes you a jackass. It demonstrates that you’re either stupid or bad.

Seems to us that John Pavlovitz is the bad, stupid jackass here.

Right?

Bless it hard.

