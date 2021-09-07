https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/07/blue-checked-progressive-pastor-wants-you-to-know-youre-a-complete-jackass-and-stupid-or-bad-if-you-point-out-that-anthony-faucilied/

Is there any doubt that Dr. Anthony Fauci very deliberately lied under oath when he insisted to Rand Paul that the U.S. hadn’t funded gain-of-function research on coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology? After The Intercept’s bombshell today, there shouldn’t be. Fauci lied to Senator Paul, and by extension he lied to the American people.

Yet author and progressive Unitarian pastor John Pavlovitz not only thinks Fauci did nothing wrong, but he thinks Fauci is a hero who deserves our worship, not our criticism:

Anthony Fauci has faithfully served the American people under seven presidents of both parties. He knows far more than you do about most things. You sound like a complete jackass when you attack him.#FauciLied is a hashtag for stupid or bad people. Which are you? — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) September 7, 2021

So, if we’re understanding John correctly, pointing out that Anthony Fauci lied makes you a jackass. It demonstrates that you’re either stupid or bad.

Seems to us that John Pavlovitz is the bad, stupid jackass here.

Imagine being naive enough to assume someone’s prolonged career in politics is evidence of their honesty. https://t.co/t2fRVt3IQw — AJ Olding (@AndrewOlding) September 7, 2021

Right?

Bless your heart 😂 https://t.co/TDtHa7lGRv — CCP IS ASSHOE (@noahsmom7) September 7, 2021

Bless it hard.

But… Fauci literally lied. This isn’t even the first lie, but it is the biggest. What’s your definition of “faithfully?” https://t.co/8ZqI5wwumO — RBe (@RBPundit) September 7, 2021

Fauci lies under oath. Who are you working for John? https://t.co/gG0NfL1psg — Caribbean Brexiteer (@FakeKipper) September 7, 2021

If twitter has done anything, its removed the veil that our elites are somehow smarter, better, wiser then the rest of us. This no doubt bothers them immensely, thus defensive reactions like this. Fauci is a provable liar, the question is, is it criminal? https://t.co/PPJU1MEFAL — gunslinger (@jwhardin44) September 7, 2021

The uncontestable fact that he lied would call into question how “faithfully” he “served” us, I would think. But then I’m not a bluecheck. https://t.co/MpnYqibN6u — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) September 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

