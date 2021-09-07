https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/breaking-former-trump-aide-gettr-ceo-detained-airport-brazil/

Former Trump aide and GETTER CEO Jason Miller has been detained at the Brasilia International airport in Brazil while he was boarding a plane to return to the US.

According to early reports, Miller was taken into custody on Tuesday to testify before the federal police under investigation 4874, which “investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts” in Brazil.

The order is said to have come from Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court.

Miller was reportedly detained to testify to the federal police under investigation 4874, which “investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts” in Brazil. The order came from Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of the Supreme Federal Court. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2021

TRENDING: South Florida Doctor Says She Won’t Treat Unvaccinated Patients (VIDEO)

https://t.co/qxld3GDPFb BREAKING: being detained at airport in Brasilia. Sitting on tarmac as @GETTRofficial CEO & top Trump advisor @JasonMillerinDC is being interrogated by Supreme Court anti-Bolsonaristas on day of massive pro @jairbolsonaro rally after we met w/Bolsonaros. pic.twitter.com/RHkSxAajgI — Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) September 7, 2021

While in Brazil, Miller reportedly met with President Jair Bolsonaro, Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro and former Chancellor Ernesto Araújo.

Miller recently launched GETTR, a pro-free speech social media platform, that is meant to be an alternative to Twitter.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

