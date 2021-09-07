https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-jason-miller-detained-for-questioning-in-brazil/
BREAKING: being detained at airport in Brasilia. Sitting on tarmac as @GETTRofficial CEO & top Trump advisor @JasonMillerinDC is being interrogated by Supreme Court anti-Bolsonaristas on day of massive pro @jairbolsonaro rally after we met w/Bolsonaros. pic.twitter.com/RHkSxAajgI
— Matthew Tyrmand (@MatthewTyrmand) September 7, 2021
Jason Miller was detained at Brazil airport this morning on his way back home, by an order of the leftist Supreme Court, for allegedly engaging in undemocratic activities while in the country over the last several days.
Miller was reportedly detained to testify to the federal police under investigation 4874, which “investigates the organization of anti-democratic acts” in Brazil. The order came from Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of the Supreme Federal Court.
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2021