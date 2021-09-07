https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-jason-miller-detained-for-questioning-in-brazil/

Posted by Kane on September 7, 2021 12:18 pm

Jason Miller was detained at Brazil airport this morning on his way back home, by an order of the leftist Supreme Court, for allegedly engaging in undemocratic activities while in the country over the last several days.

