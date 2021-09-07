https://www.oann.com/britney-spears-father-asks-court-to-end-singers-conservatorship-media-reports/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=britney-spears-father-asks-court-to-end-singers-conservatorship-media-reports
FILE PHOTO: Britney Spears poses at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
September 7, 2021
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Jamie Spears, the father of Britney Spears, has petitioned a Los Angeles court to end the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship, NBCNews and CNN reported on Tuesday.
