https://www.outkick.com/dennis-rodman-isnt-a-fan-of-todays-nba/

Videos by OutKick

During an interview with the “Full Send” podcast, Dennis Rodman explained why he can’t stand today’s NBA. It’s not like he’s alone hating present-day NBA, as the game has obviously steered clear of the physical interior play. However, the former menacing Bulls rebounder says he’s sick of watching long range three-pointers.

“I don’t know, it’s just very hard to watch because once you’ve played the game the way we played it. Intensity, just competitiveness,” Rodman said. “But now it’s more like, you know, I don’t want to watch players coming down shooting 50 footers, you know? That’s not basketball.”

And numbers wise, the five-time NBA champion has a point. The Bulls averaged just 11.7 three-pointers attempted per game during his final season in Chicago. Now, the all-time record is threatened almost every night, as teams like the Warriors make nearly 20 threes a contest. They attempt many more.

#Warriors Steph Curry has 17 career games with double-digit three pointers, most in NBA history — all other players with more than one combined have 16 total. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) February 12, 2021

That’s a lot of shooting and obviously a skill to be good at it, but sometimes fans get tired of it. Rodman, who sounds vaguely like a fan of basketball, has had enough of the shooting.

And that’s where I feel like I have to step in. Part of the reason shooting entered into the game is because of Shaquille O’Neal. He was one of the most dominant players of the game in his day, and opposing teams had to figure out how to neutralize his individual impact. That solution was shooting threes and canceling out Shaq’s freakish ability to convert high percentage two-pointers in the paint. Not to mention Shaq was literally abusing defenders.

Today, we have teams building rosters designed to cancel out individual players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who do most of their damage from mid-range and the post. Teams will continue to shoot long threes until they stop working, and as of now, the jumpers haven’t let many teams down.

Awaiting for your team to make jumpers all game can certainly be boring, and that’s Rodman’s whole point. He just needs to understand why it’s happening. Maybe he does know, but doesn’t care?

Basketball was more fun to watch back in the day, but there’s no going back. Although we all wish we could…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

