https://www.theblaze.com/news/fifth-of-biden-voters-regret-decision

A lot of voters allegedly have buyer’s remorse.

Amplified by the botched American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis, high inflation, and a poor economic recovery, one-fifth of Biden-voters regret voting for President Joe Biden, according to a new survey from Zogby Analytics.

What are the details?

The survey, conducted online just before the collapse of Kabul, found that 29% of Republicans who voted for Biden regretted voting for him, 21% of Democratic voters regretted their vote, and 14% of independent voters regretted supporting Biden.

Younger voters were more likely to regret their vote, as were men, Hispanic voters, black voters, and urban voters, Zogby discovered.

After coming into the White House with high approval marks, Biden has been plagued by an ongoing migrant crisis — which has seen more than 1 million migrants enter the U.S. under his watch, including nearly 100,000 unaccompanied minors — a surge in COVID-19 cases, and an inflation spike. Making makers worse, the economic recovery has not been as fierce as Biden promised, resulting in disappointing jobs reports month after month.

As Zogby noted, the findings of the survey are significant in that Biden won the 2020 election by winning several key battleground states by relatively small margins of voters. If Biden — and the Democratic Party, in general — were to lose that contingent of voters, the Republican Party would be well positioned to retake control of the White House.

What do other polls show?

Nearly all other polling corroborates the sentiment found in the Zogby poll: Biden is backsliding.

Following the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, Biden’s approval turned upside down for the first time in his presidency. Recent polls from Rasmussen Reports, ABC News/Washington Post, Marist College, Ipsos, and Suffolk University, among others, show more Americans and voters disapprove of Biden’s job performance than they approve.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden’s current average approval rating is 45.7% while his average disapproval rating is 49.1%.

Meanwhile, a recent Emerson College poll found that Biden could lose to Trump in a 2024 rematch, 46% to 47%. However, the poll also found that Biden would defeat other Republicans, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

