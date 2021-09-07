https://conservativeplaylist.com/2021/09/07/california-recall-voters-must-decide-if-they-want-to-live-in-a-vaccine-economy/

The handling of Covid-19 is not a direct partisan issue. There are some Republicans in favor of draconian lockdowns and there are some Democrats in favor of freedom. Granted, MOST Democrat lawmakers want to shut down the country completely and MOST Republicans want freedom for the people, but it’s not as black and white of an issue as, say, taxes or gun owners’ rights.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is not an exception to the Democratic rule regarding Covid-19. If we weren’t in the middle of a recall election, the state would already be in the midst of an authoritarian lockdown with mandatory outdoor face masks and universal vaccine passports. This is made clear by the policies and rules Sacramento has proposed, all of which conspicuously start shortly after the September 14 recall election.

On the Republican side, there hasn’t been a whole lot of discussion about it. We can assume frontrunner Larry Elder and the rest of the Republicans won’t be as oppressive as Newsom, but lockdowns are an issue that has been deemed toxic by the GOP political elite in California. Newsom has already tried to label the Republicans as the party that will literally kill Californians if they get him recalled, and for some reason the GOP hasn’t fought back.

This gives me a bit of pause, but only until I remember we have to play the odds. A Republican governor may pander to the pro-lockdown, pro-vaccine-passport crowd. Newsom definitely will, and will do so giddily.

We need to move forward based on those assumptions and look at the consequences. Newsom’s California in a post-recall world will quickly shift towards being like Australia. For those who haven’t been paying attention to the land down under, here’s a piece by Robert Bridge at the Strategic Culture Foundation. As you read it, imagine that everything in here is on the table in California if Newsom is not recalled…

In the Name of ‘Public Safety’ Australia Descends Into a Nightmarish Orwellian Police State

These days even man’s best friend seems to have it better than the people struggling to survive Down Under, Robert Bridge writes.

The land Down Under appears to be reverting back to its original status as a penal colony as government officials, looking more like prison wardens than any servants of the people, clamp down on demonstrators weary of more Covid lockdowns.

A heavy police presence in the major Australian cities on the weekend didn’t stopped thousands of protesters from taking to the streets in what many saw as a last-ditch effort to protect their severely threatened liberties and freedoms.

The protests came after New South Wales announced its second extended lockdown, which puts Sydney’s 5 million residents under strict curfew conditions until mid-September. The wait will seem all the more excruciating, however, as rumors are flying that the shelter in place orders may be extended all the way until January.

I’m really depressed. I see no end to this nightmarish tyranny. I just want to leave Australia and never come back. — Geronimo (@NototyrannyNOW) August 20, 2021

Meanwhile in Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city behind Sydney, citizens face similar restrictions, which mean that – aside from going shopping within a designated radius from their homes, exercising for an hour a day outdoors, and going to work so long as they are engaged in “essential employment” – have essentially become prisoners inside of their own homes.

At this point in Australia’s history, the only thing that remains certain is the uncertainty, which makes the lockdowns all the more unbearable.

Images from Australia’s two major cities on Saturday showed powder keg conditions as demonstrators squared off against police, who responded with batons, pepper spray and mass arrests It will be interesting to see if Big Media describes the police actions against the lockdown protesters in the same compassionate way it described the actions taken against Australia’s very own Black Lives Matter protests around the same time last year.

As the Guardian sympathetically reported: “At least 20,000 attended the Sydney [BLM] march which passed off peacefully, except for ugly scenes when police officers used pepper spray on protesters who had flowed into Central station after the rally finished.” It will be advisable not to hold your breath. In live footage obtained by Facebook user ‘Real Rukshan,’ large groups of police are seen confronting individual citizens, seemingly guilty of nothing else aside from just being there.

In one scene (at the 2:10 marker), an elderly man who appears to be leaving a Starbuck’s coffee shop is surrounded by no less than five police officers, who proceed to handcuff the man and, presumably, take him to prison. In another scene (at the 0:30 mark), two men are seen standing in front of the Bank of Melbourne confronted by six officers. In front of them on the street are four mounted officers astride anxious horses. The feeling conjured up in these incidences is the same: authoritarian police-state overkill.

Given the massive police presence amid the steady deterioration of basic human rights a person might get the impression that Australia is really dealing with an existential crisis. While that may be true with regards to obesity, drug abuse and homelessness, it seems to be a real exaggeration when it comes to Covid-19.

After all, while evidence of the above mentioned scourges is visible everywhere in the country, the only place the coronavirus seems to exist in Australia is on the nightly news channels (which, by the way, have done a very poor job of keeping their audiences up to date on latest developments. Sources in New Zealand, for example, have informed that the media there has largely ignored the story of anti-lockdown protests happening just across the Tasman Sea).

For example, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, in an effort to portray the pandemic as enemy number one, expressed from the boob tube her “deepest, deepest sympathies” to the families of three people who died overnight from/with the coronavirus. Who were these fatalities? The public was not informed of their identities, but Berejiklian described them as “a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s, and a female in her 90s.”

It’s just a hunch, but could the comorbidity in each of those “tragic” cases have been that silent killer popularly known as ripe old age? Yes, every life is precious and worth saving, but is Australian officialdom secretly shooting for absolute immortality among the population and not just prevention? That would certainly be the height of irony if true considering that the effort is killing just about everyone. In fact, it seems that the real pandemic attacking the Australian people is government-sponsored fear.

Meanwhile, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews added insult to injury when he commanded from his bully pulpit that citizens, now deprived of their favorite drinking holes to while away the jobless hours, were forbidden from removing their masks to drink alcohol in the great outdoors. As to whether the consumption of a non-alcoholic beverage outdoors would also fall within the tight confines of the mask regime, dear leader did not say. However, the answer seems pretty clear since the state is actually using police helicopters to shoo away sunbathers from the nation’s many famous beaches.

People are letting off flares now on Lonsdale Street in the CBD for the anti-lockdown protest, choppers are overhead. @theage pic.twitter.com/xbkNbeuPIS — Cassie Morgan (@cassieemorgan) August 21, 2021

All of this insanity has befallen the people Down Under after the continent has witnessed the barest uptick of Covid cases. In the state of New South Wales, for example, where Sydney is located, there were just 825 acquired infections reported on Saturday, an increase from the 644 the day prior. In the state of Victoria, home to Melbourne, the situation appears even less worrying, with just 61 cases reported as of Saturday. These low infection rates, taken together with a high level of public skepticism with regards to the safety of the Covid vaccines, translates into just 29 percent of the population opting to be jabbed to date.

.@ScottMorrisonMP has presided over the biggest Big State government that Australia has ever seen. And don’t try to tell me #covid19 is an extraordinary circumstance. We’ve had two World Wars, Spanish Flu and the Great Depression and NEVER has the government behaved this badly. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 22, 2021

So as the petty tyrants Down Under seem more concerned with getting every single Australian citizen the Big Pharma jab – together with the lifetime of booster shots and lockdowns that will certainly follow – the populace is more concerned about how to save their collective health, sanity and jobs. That’s no easy task when the police give a hard time even to people who are found to be walking their dogs without a face mask on. These days even man’s best friend seems to have it better than the people struggling to survive Down Under.

That Was Two Weeks Ago. It’s Worse Today.

The article above by Bridge was posted on August 25. Since then, things have turned very much for the worse. There is no end is sight even as protests and petitions continue to grow. What should concern Californians the most in this recall election is that while most Americans see Australia taking things too far, Newsom has been echoing much of the sentiment of Australian politicians. His proposed post-recall lockdowns are insanely similar.

One of the most egregious examples of Covid Tyranny came this week in the form of full economic and healthcare lockdowns. They aren’t just telling people to get vaxxed. They’re requiring it as a condition for them to do business, get jobs, or even receive treatment at hospitals. According to Chris Fields at The Blaze:

Dan Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria in Australia, vowed Sunday to “lock out” unvaccinated people from the health system and from the “vaccinated economy.”

What’s going on?

Elected officials in Australia, which has finally begun to give up on its oft-questioned and criticized “zero COVID” policies, have been trying all sorts of gimmicks to get its population to get vaccinated — including rewarding fully vaccinated subjects with an extra hour of outdoor recreation time.

Officials have also resorted to threats, including arresting anyone caught outside for longer than permitted or for breaking curfew or for daring to go past their 5-kilometer virtual leash.

Now Premier Andrews is saying aloud what many bureaucrats across the West have hinted at for months now: Anyone who does not get vaccinated will not be permitted to be part of the economy or the health system.

On Sunday, Andrews told the media that Victoria would move to “protect” the region’s health care system as well as create a “vaccinated economy” and that the state would “lock out” anyone who is unvaccinated, the ABC reported.

“We’re going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be,” Andrews said.

“If you’re making the choice not to get vaccinated, then you’re making the wrong choice,” he continued, adding that, “for safety’s sake” during what he said is now a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” as things open up, “it’s not going to be safe for people who are not vaccinated to be roaming around the place spreading the virus.”

And in case anyone in Victoria had any questions, Andrews made it clear that, if you do not get the jab, you will not get to take part in business.

“There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated,” Andrews said.

Noting that such a plan cannot take place now, since there are many people waiting to get vaccinated, the premier warned that when everybody who can get vaxxed has been given a chance to get the shot, then his state was “not going to have a situation … where we lock the whole place down to protect people who won’t protect themselves.”

According to the ABC, the government is working on a pilot program to test “the viability of a vaccine economy, where more events, facilities and services are open to people who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

California’s Coming Vaccine Economy

If Gavin Newsom is able to survive recall, there will be a rapid push to turn California into a Vaccine Economy. Those who are not vaccinated will be forced to make a choice: Get vaxxed or leave. And while many are okay with the notion of leaving the state just as so many already have, that’s not an acceptable choice to force onto people.

In the Vaccine Economy, businesses will be required to demand vaccine passports. In a Vaccine Economy, HOSPITALS will be required to demand vaccine passports. While the left often complains that Texas is mirroring A Handmaid’s Tale, California will look like Nineteen Eighty-Four within the next year if Newsom is not recalled.

Here’s the kicker that even vaccine passport proponents must consider. Today, “fully vaccinated” means someone has taken the full dose of Covid jabs, one shot for J&J or two shots for Moderna or Pfizer. But just as Israel is already moving the “fully vaccinated” goalpost to include a booster shot, so too will California and much of the United States in the coming months.

The “vaccines” aren’t working the way they were supposed to work, at least not how we were told they would work. There is no verifiable protection other than mitigating symptoms. That makes it a treatment, not a vaccine, and there are better treatments that are inexplicably being suppressed by government, mainstream media, Big Tech, and academia at the behest of their puppetmasters in Big Pharma. I’ll happily take the MATH+ Protocols to treat the disease if I catch it rather than having someone inject a supposed “vaccine” that has no long-term studies and a track-record of failure.

The Newsom camp is trying to frame this recall as a “Republican Recall” stunt. They’re doing this in hopes that Democrats will ignore the failures of his administration and the sense of entitlement he has exuded since entering the Governor’s Mansion. Unfortunately, this has had a cooling effect on voters who may want him out. They see it as hopeless because polls show he’s still ahead.

First, never believe the polls as they’re always tilted left. Second, the reality on the ground is that the only thing that could prevent a Newsom recall is if voters think it’s futile. It is not futile. The groundswell of support for his removal has been profound even if mainstream media is ignoring it. Even Newsom’s supporters are generally lukewarm at best. There is no passion behind his preservation.

California and much of America will quickly start shifting towards a Vaccine Economy if Gavin Newsom is not recalled. Even the vaccinated must realize this will result in total economic collapse.

