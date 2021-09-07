https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/07/cant-believe-youre-proud-of-this-doc-bragging-about-her-young-daughter-supposedly-putting-maskless-man-in-his-place-does-not-go-well/

Who DOES this?

You know what, we know who does this.

People who still haven’t learned to mind their own business and are sadly teaching their children to do the same. OR people who want you to believe their children are lecturing adults about covering their faces.

Either way, this is not the ‘win’ this doctor thinks it is.

Note: Please don’t use your kids to make a point on social media. Especially not on Twitter. We actually cut the photo of the little girl from her tweet because we didn’t want to share her face any more than she was already being shared.

He should’ve gently pointed out that the science is undeniable that masks do not work. And you are a terrible parent. — WitCoHE (@E__Strobel) September 7, 2021

Well tbf I wouldn’t want to be in an elevator with a couple of scolds either — Amy 🐘🦙 (@WaltzingMtilda) September 7, 2021

Excellent point.

LOL

Disgusting how proud you are of using your child as a prop for pseudo-science. — CarolinaConservative2 (@real1776CC) September 7, 2021

A prop.

Something like that.

Can’t believe you’re proud of this. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) September 7, 2021

Sadly, the way the country looks these days, we can absolutely see why a ‘Karen’ would be proud of raising another ‘Karen’.

This editor just feels sorry for the kiddo who is so afraid of germs and is not only comfortable keeping her face covered but lecturing adults about it as well. She looks like she should be playing games and making up stories and being a little kid, not lecturing strangers about whether or not they have a flimsy, dirty piece of cloth on their face.

So you’re raising her to boss other people into what they have to put on their bodies? Does she also chastise women who wear too short of skirts? Perhaps you could teach her to not be a little busybody and just mind herself. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) September 7, 2021

This is performative theater. If you were so scared of him being mask less YOU would have left the elevator. You should teach your daughter to mind her own business. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 7, 2021

Why would a parent EVER let their child do the scolding of another adult for them?

Weird, right?

Because smart people don’t need them honey, do you want me to talk to your mom? — ʞɹıɯS (@FoundersGirl) September 7, 2021

Bingo.

Raising a young bully. Well done! — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 7, 2021

Imagine thinking you’re the good person in this scenario. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) September 7, 2021

Welcome to 2021.

How about just let your daughter be a kid?

Crazy talk, we know.

***

