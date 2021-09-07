http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QfpaMo6qfso/

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Outkick founder and president Clay Travis, also a nationally syndicated radio co-host, reacted to the return of packed stadiums during week one of the college football season.

Travis, noting full stadiums with fans largely unmasked and “normal” tailgating scenes, said that “college football fans have declared independence from COVID fear.” He praised college fans for helping lead the United States to “liberation and freedom” from coronavirus and the lockdowns.

“College football fans have declared independence from COVID fear,” Travis proclaimed. “They are basically millions of them all over the country. You saw that from Wisconsin Friday and Blacksburg. It didn’t matter what part of the country you were in. The stadiums were packed. The fans were without masks. The tailgating scene, I’m here to tell you, felt 100% normal. The way to win and get back to American exceptionalism, in my belief, is to stop being terrified of COVID.”

“And I believe college football fans all over the country are leading us out of this pandemic because when you turn on your television, Bill, and you see millions of people packed close together in a stadium, it is hard to believe that your kids can’t be in school; that you can’t go to work. God bless college football fans. I think they’re helping to lead us to liberation and freedom from COVID,” he added.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent

