As Americans celebrated a long holiday weekend dedicated to working people of all ethnicities and “races,” CNN propounded a truly breathtaking claim: Racism so pervades every segment of U.S. society that, one day, “white supremacy” will be imposed by black and brown people.

On the Saturday of Labor Day weekend, CNN’s website posted an article by CNN Enterprise writer/producer John Blake titled “White supremacy, with a tan.” In it, Blake argues that a crafty, impersonal force known as “white supremacy” is “elastic” enough to be perpetuated by people who are not white.

Blake addresses what he considers the most lingering of “political myths”: “When White people are no longer a majority, racism will fade.’” Blake admits that, according to the most recent census figures, America will become a majority-minority nation by 2045. But he denies that “the ‘Browning of America’ will lead to the erosion of [w]hite supremacy.”

White supremacy, imposed by white supremacy’s victims

Blake argues that “white supremacy” and “systemic racism” are shape-shifting realities so deeply engrafted into the fabric of the United States that their “most powerful forms” can be practiced and perpetuated by people of virtually any ethnicity.

True, the CNN writer admits, it will be harder to detect white supremacy when it’s imposed by people who are not traditionally thought of as white — which only makes this non-white variant of white racism more “dangerous” and more evil:

Don’t ever underestimate [w]hite supremacy’s ability to adapt. The assumption that more racial diversity equals more racial equality is a dangerous myth. Racial diversity can function as a cloaking device, concealing the most powerful forms of [w]hite supremacy while giving the appearance of racial progress. Racism will likely be just as entrenched in a browner America as it is now. It will still be [w]hite supremacy, with a tan.

Blake notes, correctly, that many ethnicities — including Irish, Italians, Jews, and Eastern Europeans — were not originally considered “white,” as compared to White Anglo-Saxon Protestants. But they eventually came to be considered “white.”

“Whiteness isn’t a fixed identity,” he writes; “it’s like taffy — it expands to accommodate new members if they have the right look.”

Whitewashing Communist Cuba’s anti-black racism

Blake tips his hand when he says rectifying the allegedly endemic racism of the U.S. Constitution “requires radical change” including “a more equitable sharing of power and resources” — that is, the racial redistribution of wealth.

Blake loses any lingering shred of credibility when he tries to portray Communist Cuba’s racism as a product of the free enterprise system. “Cuba also has a complex history with race. Racism is often described as a relic of capitalism in the communist country,” he writes.

Yet no less a Cuban Marxist than Ché Guevara once said, “The Negro is indolent and lazy, and spends his money on frivolities, whereas the European is forward-looking, organized and intelligent.” Cuban expatriate Alejandro de la Fuente wrote that it is a widespread view in the Communist era that “Afro-Cubans are unattractive, dirty, prone to criminal activities, inefficient or lack proper manners and education.” Cuban expert Humberto Fontova has said the Castro regime’s racism has been perpetuated from Guevara’s day until now, when nearly eight of every 10 prisoners in Cuba’s highly politicized prisons is black, although blacks make up only 9% of the population. So much for socialism solving the evil of racism.

‘Multiracism whiteness’: a contradiction or a part of Critical Race Theory?

Many people may be reassured that the number of people who identify as members of more than one “race” rose by 276% between 2010 and 2020, but not CNN. Blake insists, “Multiracial people will not save America.” He warns that people of multiple racial backgrounds — especially Hispanics — could actually “shield [w]hite supremacy” by not identifying exclusively as members of a minority group.

Yet here, CNN is at its most hypocritical. Didn’t the legacy media — including CNN — label George Zimmerman a “white Hispanic” during his trial for the death of Trayvon Martin (in which he was exonerated)? Did he make this identity himself — or did the media impose this identity on an Hispanic man, because it suited their own racial narrative?

Blake is correct that racial identity is often a construct — but it is most so on the intersectional, identity politics-driven Left. Critical Race Theory holds that “whiteness” is a system, not a race, and anyone who does not actively promote the redistribution of wealth is secretly betraying his racial interests by promoting “present discrimination.” Thus, black conservatives are not, in John McWhorter’s phrase, “authentically black”; they are “Uncle Toms.” (For more, see our recent, in-depth explainer, “What is Critical Race Theory?”) That explains how democratic socialist Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) could tell the 2019 Netroots Nation conference, “We don’t need any more brown faces that don’t want to be a brown voice.”

The legacy media continue to apply an ideological yardstick to conservative minorities’ ethnic identities, regardless of their personal autonomy and self-identification. After exit polls showed that President Donald Trump increased his share of the Hispanic vote by 3% in 2020, New York University professor Cristina Beltrán explained in The Washington Post that Latinos had become part of the new, “multiracial Whiteness.” A week later, Beltrán expounded on her theory of “multiracial whiteness” on NPR (at your expense).

Similarly, in June, the Los Angeles Times called conservative talk show host Larry Elder “the black face of white supremacy” in an op-ed by columnist Erika D. Smith. Smith said Elder’s Republican candidacy to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California feels like “an insult to [b]lackness.”

The columns of Smith, Beltrán, and Blake feel like an insult to our intelligence, conservative minorities’ ethnic identity, and the norms of language and logic that used to unite all God’s children in their pursuit of truth.

