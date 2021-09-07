https://therightscoop.com/cnn-now-claiming-melania-trump-doesnt-want-to-return-to-the-white-house/

The chief of garbage news, CNN, is running a report today claiming Melania Trump doesn’t want to return to the White House:

JUST NOW: Melania Trump is “less than interested” in returning to the White House, and thinks chatter of Trump’s 2024 run is “just talk” Brand new reporting from @KateBennett_DCpic.twitter.com/6ja7XrbjQr — John Berman (@JohnBerman) September 6, 2021





If this is true by any stretch, then you can bet it’s because of how nasty the media was to her and President Trump, always running fake news stories to try and undermine them when they weren’t scandalizing President Trump for Russia or Ukrainian phone calls.

I mean look at the contrast. Have you seen one negative story about the fraudulent ‘Dr. Biden’?

But Richard Grenell isn’t buying this at all, saying the CNN reporter is making it up because she doesn’t have any real sources in Trump world:

Kate Bennett doesn’t have sources in Trump world. She’s made this up. https://t.co/i6XlCzFuzj — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 6, 2021

Make of all this what you will, but I suspect Richard Grenell knows what he’s talking about here.

