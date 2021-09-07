https://beckernews.com/biden-sets-ambitious-climate-goal-that-requires-time-travel-by-2020-were-going-to-make-sure-all-our-electricity-is-zero-emissions-41352/

President Biden set an extremely ambitious goal for the United States’ climate targets: Achieve zero emissions in all of its electricity supplies by last year. Literally. Watch:

“The former Secretary of State is leading our effort putting together,” Biden said, referring to ‘Climate Czar’ John Kerry. “We are determined — we are determined that we are going to deal with climate change and have zero emissions, net emissions by 2050, by 2020 make sure all our electricity is zero emissions. We’re going to be able to do these things, but we got to move, we’ve got to move and we’ve got to move the rest of the world. It’s not just United States of America.”

Biden was in Queens, New York, flanked by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to discuss storm damage in the New York City area. The president, fresh off another vacation in Delaware, seemed eager to talk about everything except the Afghan disaster. Contrary to Schumer’s claims, there are still American citizens trying desperately to get out.

“The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out, have come out. Praise God,” the Senate Democrat said outside the New York State Fair on Friday.

Schumer’s office had to walk the claim back, presumably because somebody caught it on video. The Biden administration is yet to walk back Biden’s goal for climate emissions. This either means the U.S. has a secret time travel program or Biden doesn’t even know what year it is.

Nonetheless, a “zero emissions” target for electricity is just as disastrous as setting a ‘Covid zero’ policy. Both are totalitarian by definition, and both entail a disastrous end to freedom in the world.

