https://nationalfile.com/democrat-arrested-for-attacking-police-on-1-6-seeks-lighter-sentence-because-he-posed-as-a-trump-supporter/

Robert Maurice Reeder, a registered Democrat who was arrested for being inside the US Capitol and attacking police on January 6, is now pleading to the court for a lighter sentence because he was posing as a Trump supporter during the time of his alleged crimes.

The narrative of January 6 being pushed by Democrats and establishment politicians continues to collapse. A new report by The Gateway Pundit says a man named Robert Maurice Reeder, who was arrested for storming the Capitol and attacking police. Reeder is now pleading with the court to receive a lighter sentence due to the revelation that he was not actually a real Trump supporter, but in fact, a registered Democrat posing as an election integrity protestor whose goal that day was to make the real protestors look bad.

He was watching television coverage of a pro-Trump crowd which had gathered for a speeches on the Ellipse, when he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to hop a train into Washington, D.C., to join the event. After listening to the oratory on the Ellipse, he says he visited various area monuments before arriving at the U.S. Capitol and joining the “initially festive” events which by then were transpiring… He pleaded guilty to one of those counts — count four — and was due to be sentenced Wednesday.

According to the report, Reeder was set to receive his lighter sentence for posing as a MAGA protestor until a video showed him violently attacking police officers. On January 6, Reeder exhibited inflammatory and violent behavior to paint the surrounding Trump supporters as violent and unhinged. “Reeder was a typical Biden agitator who wanted to interrupt the Republican objections inside the Capitol. And he wanted to frame Trump supporters as violent insurrectionists,” reported Gateway Pundit.

In new January 6 footage, a man dressed in tactical gear and a gas mask can be seen aiming a rifle at the crowd. The new angle was filmed by Jason Funes, who recently released the footage via his YouTube channel. It is unknown whether the supposed officer was a member the Capitol Police or another law enforcement agency, as National File reported.

The new video was filmed just outside one of the main entrances to the Capitol building. A group of 5-10 individuals can be seen pounding on the door with bats, some equipped with riot shields. Almost all of these individuals were wearing helmets and other tactical gear. The rest of the crowd can be seen standing idly by, simply protesting. Around the 1:58 mark in the new angle, a man can be seen pointing a rifle at the crowd. The presumed police officer was dressed in full tactical gear and was wearing a gas mask. He can be seen outside the building aiming his rifle at the crowd for about 8 seconds before retreating back inside. It is unknown whether the gun was armed with live ammunition or rubber bullets, though rubber bullet guns tend to have wide barrels.

