https://dailycaller.com/2021/09/07/new-york-assemblyman-ron-t-kim-nonprofit-times-up-human-rights-campaign-andrew-cuomo-lindsey-boylan/

Democratic New York State Assemblyman Ron T. Kim criticized nonprofit organizations Monday for helping former Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo “cover up” his “abuse of power.”

“Behind Times Up & HRC [Human Rights Campaign], dozens of other nonprofits sold out their missions to cover up Cuomo’s abuse of power,” Kim tweeted. “They served Cuomo as surrogates and validators and enjoyed the short-term gains.”

Behind Times Up & HRC, dozens of other nonprofits sold out their missions to cover up Cuomo’s abuse of power. They served Cuomo as surrogates and validators and enjoyed the short-term gains. 1/ — Ron T. Kim (@rontkim) September 7, 2021

“Instead of pushing back at Cuomo on bad deals like Amazon HQ2 or deadly policies like legal immunity for nursing home execs, many nonprofit validators (just like some local politicians) stood by Cuomo because they wanted to be closer to power,” Kim continued. (RELATED: ‘Resignation Is Not Accountability’: NY Assemblyman Criticizes Cuomo, Says Lawmakers Need To ‘Make Sure There’s Justice’)

Kim went on to warn that without a new system of reform and oversight Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul “will continue to leverage the nonprofit industrial complex for her political gain.”

HRC fired now-former President Alphonso David from the organization Monday night for his alleged role in attempting to squash Cuomo’s sexual harassment scandal. The investigation into Cuomo’s assault allegations found that David, who was part of Cuomo’s council from 2015-2019, tried to discredit accuser Lindsey Boylan on behalf of Cuomo. Staff at the HRC were calling for David to step down following the findings of the investigation, HuffPost reported.

“Alphonso, we will band together and take this to the board to request your resignation,” one employee said during an all-staff meeting, according to HuffPost. “Are you willing to take down our org with you?”

Other staffers reportedly questioned whether David would eventually step down.

TIME’S UP co-founder Tina Tchen resigned in August after it was discovered she also worked to discredit Cuomo’s accusers.

TIME’S UP’s other co-founder, Roberta Kaplan, resigned in early August after investigators found that she too aided the Cuomo administration in discrediting his accusers.

The investigation into Cuomo found he sexually harassed multiple women and subjected his employees to offensive and sexually charged comments and unwanted touching. The investigation also found he launched a pressure campaign to keep his accusers quiet.

Kim, meanwhile, has been outspoken against Cuomo, having called for his impeachment in February following the nursing home scandal. Kim accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy him” in a phone call after he came out in support of impeachment. Kim promised accountability in March for Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic in relation to nursing homes, correctly predicting Cuomo would be out of power soon.

“I know that this governor will be held accountable, that I know that his reign of abusive power will end soon because there are way too many decent people in the city of New York to let this guy go unchecked,” Kim said in March.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

