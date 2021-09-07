https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/leave-no-american-behind-biden-heckled-about-afghanistan-while-touring

President Biden on Tuesday while touring the recent New Jersey flood damage was heckled about the United States’ chaotic, deadly departure from the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

“Leave no American behind,” a resident yelled as Biden walked through a neighborhood with Democratic lawmakers and spoke with homeowners in Manville, several days after the remnants of Hurricane Ida spawned record rain and flooding, destroying homes and killing at least 23 people.

“You leave Americans behind. He will leave you behind,” another resident said to Biden and his security detail. “You guys protecting him. He will leave you guys behind.”

He shouted the name of a man killed during his military service in 2011.

“He lost his life for what?” the man said.

A woman also yelled as Biden and the group of lawmakers, including Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone and Sen. Cory Booker, walked through the neighborhood.

“You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. This is a Republic, not China. It’s sad that America has come to this. Despicable,” she said.

Biden didn’t respond to those shouting.

