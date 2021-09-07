https://newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/geoffrey-dickens/2021/09/06/sick-media-slam-ron-deathsantis-tout-masterful-andrew-cuomo

For an entire month, the ghouls in the media repeatedly labeled the GOP a “death cult” led by Republican governors like Ron “DeathSantis” of Florida and “Dr. Evil” Greg Abbot of Texas.

MSNBCers Joy Reid and Joe Scarborough viciously attacked the leaders of those states who tried to balance the physical and fiscal health of their citizens. Reid cursed DeSantis for “rolling out the red carpet” for the virus and claimed GOP governors were “in favor of death.” Scarborough, along with his co-host Mika Brezinski, condemned the religious faithful and Republican voters as a “death cult.”

Over on CNN, Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter also advanced the “cult” talking point as he actually compared the GOP to the infamous Jonestown suicide cult. His colleague Don Lemon complained the Republicans were solely at fault for the ongoing pandemic: “There’s only one side here that’s putting lives at risk.”

But when it came to disgraced former New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, CBS correspondent Ed O’Keefe proclaimed “he did a masterful job of keeping the state safe” during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden also received high marks for getting a “huge win” on the debt-saddling infrastructure bill. Some liberal journalists even tried to praise his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal as “brave.”

Far left fave Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez received the star treatment from CNN host Dana Bash as she puffed up the New York Dem: “Being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez means being a celebrity and looking like one.”

The following are just some of the most obnoxious lefty outbursts from the past month:

“Dr. Death” DeSantis “Rolling Out the Red Carpet” for Virus

“In a disturbing flashback to the spring of 2020, Broward Health Medical Center is adding temporary mortuary facilities. And despite all of this unnecessary death and agony, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has emerged during this pandemic as a kind of Dr. Death, continues to wage his war not against the virus but against the people who are fighting to stem the tide of this delta tsunami….DeSantis isn’t the only governor rolling out the red carpet for this ravenous virus. In July, the South Carolina legislature passed a law prohibiting school administrators from requiring masks. Over the past two weeks, South Carolina’s COVID death rate has risen 278 percent.”

— Host Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, August 24.

Watch Out for the GOP “Death Cult”

“In Florida, we have a governor more interested in playing politics than saving lives: the DeSantis Variant….Almost all of these hospitalizations deaths would have, and could have, been avoided if misguided Americans had not followed the crazed teachings of a growing death cult… It’s pretty easy, and they won’t do it. That’s death cult material….People are just completely poisoned by the Trump death cult… Parents that are falling into a death cult… Protect your child if you can’t protect yourself. If you feel that for some reason, you want to be a part of this death cult.”

— Co-host Mika Brzezinski on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, August 9.

Mocking the Religious Faithful

“Makes me scratch my head when I hear reports of parents saying we’re going to ignore doctors, we’re going to ignore science, and Jesus is going to take care of our children. So we can act reckless medically….Do they think that Jesus decided to kill over 600,000 people with the Covid virus?…Sadly, it’s consistent with much of what I’ve seen over much of the past five years….In what Mika [Brzezinski] calls a death cult, we have parents who are willingly sending their kids into schools.”

— Host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, August 11.

GOP Governors “In Favor of Death”

“Normally, people also have a really strong feeling about staying alive, right, and keeping their kids alive….The reality is, these [Republican] governors are taking a stance in favor of death. And I don’t understand the calculation to do that.”

— Host Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, August 12.

Trump Supporters Like Deadly Jonestown Cult

“These citizens in other countries sometimes email me, and say you know why doesn’t the American media just call out Trump for what he is? Call Trump fandom for what it is? Sometimes they use the word ‘cult.’ I know that’s a sensitive word, doesn’t come up a lot in American news coverage, so I wanted to put it to an expert, an unfortunate expert. Congresswoman Jackie Speier started out her career in politics working for a lawmaker. She was on a fact-finding mission to Jonestown. She sadly knows firsthand the weight of that word: Cult. She was able to escape with her life. Others were not able to that day. So I wanted to hear her thoughts about the comparison, the notion of the cult of Trump.”

— Host Brian Stelter on CNN’s Reliable Sources, August 1.

Ron “DeathSantis” Is Killing Floridians

“Fox News bears a lot of responsibility for vaccine hesitancy. Texas and Florida, especially Florida. For those people that think Governor DeSantis, DeathSantis, is doing such a great job in Florida, well, he’s not doing such a great job because there are allegations that he hid the death numbers….He wants to run for president. I don’t want a president who directly led to the deaths of people.”

— Co-host Sunny Hostin on ABC’s The View, August 5.

“As the delta variant rages in the state, he [Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis] refuses to budge on protecting kids, children or even allowing private business owners to protect themselves and their customers. He’s just rooting for Covid….Governor DeathSantis — as he’s become known by his detractors — is up for re-election next year as is his partner-in-carnage, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Both are choosing their craven political ambitions over the health of the citizens….What is the strategy behind killing children in your own state and letting children die of Covid? I can’t figure it out.”

— Host Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, August 10.

“Sickening and killing your political supporters seems to me the stupidest and most short-sighted political strategy I’ve ever heard of. Yet, that’s what DeSantis is doing….He’s insisting that pediatric wards fill with Covid patients. It is outrageous to say the least, and frankly, it’s, it’s criminal. It should be criminal….He’s harming people….in search of his own political aims and it’s just disgusting.”

— MSNBC analyst and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, August 10.

CNN: Time to Ban Travel to…Florida?

“It’s so high in Florida that I think if Florida were another country, we would have to consider banning travel from Florida to the United States. He [Florida Governor Ron DeSantis] needs to understand that he’s painted himself into a corner. People are dying in Florida, it’s going to get much worse. The hospitals are filling with people.”

— CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner on CNN New Day, August 9.

DeSantis and Abbott “Putting Lives at Risk”

Former ABC political analyst Matthew Dowd: “Greg Abbott is in a race to be the worst possible governor in the country. The only one he’s got competition with right now is with Governor DeSantis of Florida….It’s not only voting rights decisions and putting restrictions up….It’s all the things he did about access to guns, creating more access to guns….Greg Abbott is the Dr. Evil of Texas government. Everything he does is cruel and craven.”…

Host Don Lemon: “You mentioned Ron DeSantis in Florida, today questioning Joe Biden’s memory….but there’s only one side here that’s putting lives at risk. Am I wrong about that?”

— CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, August 6.

Republicans “Love Cruelty”

“The resident grim reaper of the South, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis….is refusing to apply for up to $820 million in food assistance for more than two million kids…. And DeSantis does this while flinging open the door to a variant that’s targeting children with a ferocity we’ve never seen….What is wrong with these people? Oh, wait. I know. They love cruelty. They savor it. Cruelty is the point. Want another example? Just take a look at the conservative-led Supreme Court. Last night, that conservative majority cleared the way for evictions to resume across the country. Yay! Three-and-a-half million Americans could now end up in the street thanks to Justices Roberts, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Barrett, and Kavanaugh, a decision they probably cooked up while sitting in the comfort of their million-dollar suburban homes. So on this Friday evening, I toast these Republicans as the absolute worst because it takes a particular type of person to look someone in need in the eye and then just turn your back on them and say ‘Go hungry. Stop being so greedy. Why do you want food?’

— Host Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, August 30.

Tell That to All Those Who Died in Nursing Homes

Co-host Dana Jacobson: “Ed, quickly before we let you go, when we look at the Governor’s [Andrew Cuomo] legacy — and it is tied to this — it’s also the things that he did. How will people remember his time in office?”

Correspondent Ed O’Keefe: “There were a lot of things. Obviously the pandemic. You talk to people in Albany or across the state they say he did a masterful job keeping the state safe.”

— CBS This Morning, August 11. Fox’s Janice Dean noted former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s policy of sending COVID patients into nursing homes resulted in thousands of deaths.

Democrats and Their Higher Moral Standards

“He [Andrew Cuomo] is someone who thinks he can hold on, and when I’m talking to people, Democrats, they are also pointing to people like former President Trump who held on after dozens and dozens of women accused him of sexual harassment, of abuse and rape he was able to continue to still be president and now has a lot of power in the Republican Party, that’s in some ways what Andrew Cuomo is trying to hang on to power and act a bit Trumpian here, but Democrats don’t seem to have the same appetite for this sort of behavior that the GOP has.”

— PBS White House correspondent and MSNBC contributor Yamiche Alcindor on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports, August 4.

“So yes, today is a sad day for the Democratic Party. One of their stars, a man [former New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo] they were considering as a presidential candidate just a year ago, resigned in disgrace. But you could say, it’s a sadder day for American democracy because it’s a reminder that there are only consequences, there is only accountability for Democrats in our system. Not for Republicans.”

— Host Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC’s All In, August 10.

Is the GOP a “Fascist Party” Run by a “Psychopath?”

“Do you believe that your uncle is a fascist and that his party, the Republican Party, is now a fascist party?…[Donald Trump] was literally willing to let 500, 600, 700, maybe a million people, 1,000 people, die right because of COVID, because all that mattered to him were his own pecuniary interests. Why do you suppose that mass death didn’t break the connection between the people in that party and your uncle?…Do you believe that your uncle is a psychopath?”

— Host Joy Reid to Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, August 5.

GOPers Don’t Care Who Dies, Want White Ethno-State

“The Republicans simply want power. They want a….a white nationalist ethno-state. That’s what they want. They’re not subtle about it. Every voting legislation, every war they’ve voted for — that is what they have been about ever since Donald Trump got the nomination. And they don’t care who they have to sacrifice — whether that’s people in central Texas having to die over COVID or police officers in the Capitol — they don’t care who dies. They don’t care if it’s kids in Sandy Hook as long as it is about accruing power to a white nationalist ethno-state.”

— MSNBC contributor Jason Johnson on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, August 5.

On MSNBC: Fox Is al Jazeera, Trump Is Osama bin Laden

NBC contributor Dean Obeidallah: “I’m Muslim. My community suffered harshly after 9/11. We were told, ‘you’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists.’ That’s the same question that should go to Fox News and the Republicans. Are you with the United States, or Trump’s terrorists?…I look at Fox News now. They are the al Jazeera of America after 9/11. Al Jazeera, wrongly though, was described as the mouthpiece for terrorism. They were not celebrating bin Laden. They were not defending the terrorists, but Fox News is. Fox News is literally having on Donald Trump, who is the Osama bin Laden of January 6th.”…

Host Jonathan Capehart: “I’m going to leave it right there, and just say, ‘amen.’”

— MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart, August 1.

CNN Congratulates Biden for Spending Us Into the Poor House

Host Erica Hill: “We can’t ignore the historical significance here. How big of an accomplishment is this [Senate passage of massive infrastructure spending bill] for President Biden at this point in his first year?”

Correspondent John Avlon: “Huge, and I think that’s the way to think about this. What are the historical comps if any to this?…I don’t think any Democratic president has had a more impactful first year legislatively since LBJ. In terms of any president, I think you’ve got to go back to Reagan’s first year where he was able to pass with bipartisan margins, a budget plan that changed the trajectory of American politics in fundamental ways. This is a huge win.”

— CNN Newsroom, August 11.

Adoring AOC

“Being Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez means being a celebrity and looking like one, red lips and all. She was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair in 2020 and even shot this tutorial for Vogue on her beauty routine….You sometimes take heat for your celebrity status, for being glamorous….You embrace the power?…How do you use that power, the power of femininity, as you describe it?”

— Host Dana Bash on CNN’s Being…AOC, August 9.

