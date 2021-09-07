https://magainstitute.com/as-a-disney-cast-member-for-16-years-i-and-many-are-questioning-are-vaccine-mandates-justified-and-legal-with-all-empirical-evidence-now-available/

By Nick Caturano

The original reason and purpose of this op-ed is to address Disney’s vaccine mandate. It is not my intention to attack Disney, I understand how complicated this issue has been made. I’m writing this to reason with Disney leadership and everyone in general, showing the empirical data we now have, these mandates don’t make any sense. I also hope to provide Disney and businesses the cover needed to change course before they essentially commit, what I feel, are crimes against humanity by obliterated freedoms of medical choice, informed consent, of conscience and right to provide for oneself and family.

– Advertisement –

The world has changed fast, especially with the appearing of COVID-19 last year. Few could ever have imagined how much. My wife and I have done our best to do the right thing, to the best of our ability through this whole pandemic.

When the vaccines were announced, I was skeptical about taking something that had no long term data and was amazed how quickly everyone claimed it was “safe and effective’! My position has been, let’s wait and see how this plays out. Seemed a reasonable position to take. I also respected and understood why many of my neighbors, friends and family members decided to get vaccinated. These have been scary times!

– Advertisement –

Understandable, we were all hopeful the vaccines would ultimately deliver.

Quickly though, pressure started to mount and what I can only describe as cultic, religious fervor, with self righteous overtones, well meaning people within months, which is a very short time to evaluate a new medicine, not only became true believers in these vaccines as a solve all, people also began to become aggressive enforcers, pressuring and calling out the unvaccinated, blaming them for all that is wrong in the world.

In record speed, full indoctrination seemed complete on a campaign built on fear as its primal driver. I, for the most part, went along to get along, considering the stressful times people are living under, ultimately dismissing what I felt was irrationality. I attributed it to stress and fear.

But now the fervor has reached every facet of life, including my job at Disney. Disney is now setting a vaccine mandate in place.

I almost started to think a few months ago that this vaccine might have real legs, but when the Delta variant showed up and my wife and I recently contracted COVID-19, we started to pay closer attention to data and possible early treatments now being used.

We thought and hoped, like many, that all this was behind us. But this recent COVID-19 wave revived all last year’s fears. The more I dug into the data, the clearer it became something was very wrong. The narrative being put forth and the reality of the data pouring in were very different.

As a person born and raised here all my life, I’m grateful for the freedoms we enjoy in America. When I travel I’m reminded of all the other systems of government that have failed under the corruption of the power hungry. I’m now terribly unsettled by what has fast come upon us.

Now it seems, freedom of will, thought, and speech are judged by those that have been indoctrinated against even basic truths. Slowly things here at home have been changing, and as a result of the pandemic and the last election cycle, the world we knew accelerated downward, quickly. COVID-19 was weaponized and used to reshape our society.

Through misinformation, censorship and fear, propaganda heads in the guise of experts have popped up everywhere to seduce the simple, and take advantage of those wanting to be part of the solution.

They have divided and isolated us by lock downs and tactfully forcing us into sub tribes. Big portion of our society are clueless on how to define realities going on all around them. Their thinking and marching orders coming from a conglomeration of sources, now united to create a single voice meant to achieve a goal I can’t appreciate and don’t fully understand.

Since when in a free country do we have a 1-size-fit-all approach in medicine?

“During times of universal deceit, telling the truth becomes a revolutionary act.”

~ George Orwell

With the vaccine mandate Disney just handed down, many have been too scared to speak out or express their opinions. It feels like Big Brother has arrived.

At Disney, those of us against the vaccine mandate or continual booster shots, speak quietly and/or stop speaking when others around at work. I watch as the pro-vaxxers insert themselves into the conversation to assert confidently and loudly the correct accepted pro-vaccine talking points. For my friends and me, it feels like a covert operation to speak on things that are outside the accepted messaging. Since when in America do we have 1-size-fits-all thinking?

That is not the America I grew up in, nor the one I want to live in if these influences solidify for good, which is why I’m fully committed to speaking up at all cost now.

What I believe we all want:

1. COVID-19 to be eradicated

2. Everyone kept safe from the disease at home and work

3. A path back to normalcy, even if we disagree how. But why are we are told that Vaccines are the only way to achieve freedom from the grip of COVID-19?

By suppressing and denying successful early treatment protocols, hospitals and ICU’s load up with COVID-19 patients, lifting death rates, resulting in fear and panic, making sane people act and think irrationally. All the while successful protocols available are attacked by all top health agencies.

Why?

Please watch these Doctors make the case and destroy the arguments against effective early treatments.

Adverse reactions are piling up. And studies show as little as 1% of vaccine adverse reactions are reported. As a matter of fact the 1976 swine flu vaccination program managed to get up 25% of the US population vaccinated under the Ford Administration but was halted over public safety after the vaccine was associated with an increase in reports of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which can cause paralysis, respiratory arrest, and death. Compare that to the probably underestimated number of 13,911 deaths and over 650,075 adverse events so far “officially” reported as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine on OPENVAERS.

And yet, it’s full-steam-ahead with an FDA full blessing that really isn’t when you look under the hood.

Why did the CDC stop tracking data on Breakthrough COVID-19 cases of the vaccinated in May?

In light of this reporting at NPR, it is incredibly reasonable to be hesitant and worried about taking an unproven over time vaccine. Studies show it takes on average 4.2 years to get a clear idea of the safety of new vaccines and medicines. There are no data beyond 9 months on the current vaccines and anyone making claims it’s “safe and effective” are misinformed or knowingly lying.

Disney, I appeal to you, when you read these headlines, can you not clearly see you are asking me to choose between working for you, and my life?

Fully vaccinated 35-year-old woman in Portland died Friday of COVID-19-19 while on the waiting list for a last-resort treatment.

Two Die After Getting AstraZeneca COVID-19-19 Vaccine

New Zealand Woman Dies After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine

Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19-19 vaccine

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19-19 cases

Israel is 85% fully vaccinated with Pfizer. Recently 9 out of 10, not only symptomatic but hospitalized, meaning really sick, we’re fully vaccinated.

74% of the fully vaccinated got COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

Breakthrough COVID-19 cases: 169 dead 644 hospitalized in Chicago.

UK 80% of Adults fully vaccinated- population of 65 million. COVID-19 deaths are up from this time last year. This report from the UK says vaccinated people are 3x more likely to die from the Delta variant.

In light of these real world events, observable facts, which are just a sampling here, the promise of these vaccines delivering high protection from COVID-19-19 as it was originally presented, has failed in 9 months.

What happens at the 1- or 2-year mark? Nobody knows. Yet it got magical FDA approval as the CDC stopped counting breakthrough cases.

This is not science. This is a cover-up.

Empirical Data shows conclusively, the vaccinated can get, spread, even die from COVID-19 and the vaccines are ineffective against the hope of eradicating COVID-19. They have quickly repackaged the vaccine to claim now it’s main function is to protect from “Severity of symptoms and death” alone, and that’s enough.

So the big question to Disney is, why is anyone in their right minds mandating a vaccine that fails to achieve anything to which the vaccine was created for, with little to no long term data on the effects on the vaccinated and efficacy that we now are being told to accept?

And where does it stop? The Biden Administration is pushing for booster shots at 5 months. Which prompted 2 top FDA officials to resign stating the booster proposal oversteps FDA safety oversight for purely political reasons. The NIH has only just begun studies in June on these vaccines in pregnant woman, but they are being given the shots anyway and now with these mandates, being forced into vaccination.

This is serious and people are driven to win an argument by denial and lies if they have to, to get to a conclusion they want, that in the end, nobody wins accept a few people at the top of this mess they created, in what I can only describe as “their attempt to be God”, like a rewrite of the “Lord Of The Flies.”

Even Jim Cramer of CNBC finance fame said the truth out loud in this video about the Empirical Data. Yet mandates are still going forth.

These are not just my observations. Experts everywhere are sounding the alarm, but their voices are being suppressed, censored and attacked. For example: Nobel Prize Winner Warns Vaccines Facilitate Development of Deadlier COVID-19 Variants, Urges Public to Reject Jabs

I understand that people are scared and the desire to cling to this vaccine as a magic bullet is enticing. But considering all we know now, the pro-vaxxers look like they are clinging to the rails of the Titanic as it’s going down. A better choice would be to get into the lifeboat of promising early treatments like Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Budesonide.

Just recently a NCBI study concluded:

“Moderate-certainty evidence finds that large reductions in COVID-19-19 deaths are possible using ivermectin. Using ivermectin early in the clinical course may reduce numbers progressing to severe disease. The apparent safety and low cost suggest that ivermectin is likely to have a significant impact on the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic globally.”

Joe Rogan just got over COVID-19 in record time using Ivermectin, while many mocked him for getting sick and started writing his obituary. My wife and I share this experience, taking Ivermectin ourselves to successfully beat COVID-19 quickly. For more info check out FLCCC Alliance.

Another fact research has confirmed despite CDC expert denial, Natural immunity is 13 times better than a vaccine for protection.

At Disney many fully vaccinated are getting COVID-19 and having to quarantine. Some are getting pretty sick. What is the justification of a vaccine mandate? Would not an educational workshop on effective early detection and treatment be a more successful course of action? That is, if the goal is to save lives of Disney employees.

This is only the tip of the iceberg in a sea of data pouring in daily now.

We were all hopeful for anything that would work, but unfortunately it’s evident that this vaccine and the people in charge of protecting American’s health and freedom have failed miserably.

I ask you Disney, which side of this fight do you want to be on?

This article was first published on goofyvaccine.com and is being republished with permission of the author.

– Advertisement –





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

