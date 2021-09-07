https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/disturbing-shoplifting-video-from-oregon-lowes/

Shoplifters push carts laden with $2,000 of copper cable

Two men walked out of an Oregon Lowe’s pushing a shopping cart filled with electrical wire before loading it into a getaway car as store workers looked on in the latest incident of ‘legalized stealing’ in Democrat states.

The pair picked products like spools of wire valued at $2,000 – presumably to strip it for the valuable copper inside – from a Lowe’s in Keizer, a suburb of Salem. Keizer Police confirmed to DailyMail.com that they were investigating the incident, but no arrests have been made and the men have not been publicly identified.

