https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/do-i-have-sue-cnn-asks-podcaster-joe-rogan-following-coverage-his-ivermectin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Popular podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan went after CNN on a recent episode of his program, asking “do I have to sue CNN?”

“They’re making sh&% up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer,” Rogan continued, making reference to the ivermectin he was prescribed following a recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

“They must know it’s a lie,” said the host, also pointing out the scientists who developed the drug won a Nobel Prize for it in 2015, specifically for its use in humans.

Rogan, around whom there is often an online and media frenzy, says mistruths are frequently broadcast about him on the World Wide Web, but it jarred him in a new way to see CNN spreading mistruths about him.

“They’re trying to make it seem like I’m doing some whacky sh*t that’s completely ineffective, CNN was saying that I’m a distributor of misinformation,” he said.

The drug ivermectin has caused controversy of late as the FDA warned Americans at the end of August not to take the drug as a COVID-19 treatment, though some doctors disagree and continue to prescribe the medication, which has shown promise as a treatment for the ailment in some patients.

Among other uses, ivermectin is sometimes used in horses and cows, animals that require much larger and more concentrated doses of the drug than humans do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

