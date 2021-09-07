https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/06/dr-michael-mcdowell-discusses-the-genetic-bioweapon-sarscov2/

FAUCI: “IT WOULD HAVE BEEN NEGLIGENT NOT TO FUND IT”

I think that is the most important sentence of the whole video and explains almost everything.

Here is what I “think” happened:

As a scientist, who has worked in the pharmaceutical industry and who has reviewed all of the publications and patents, all of the pieces of the current COVID19 virus were “on the shelf”. Pretty much like an unassembled Lego Set, just sitting there waiting for someone to put it together.

So, from a NATIONAL SECURITY standpoint, knowing that someone, somewhere, could/would build this type of virus (hence all of the “odd” /prescient warnings about a coming pandemic to happen during the Trump administration from Fauci, Gates & WEF, etc. …which even identified the coronavirus as the most likely agent) you needed to have countermeasures (vaccine or therapeutics) in place, prior to an accidental or deliberate release.

But how do you develop a vaccine if there is an embargo on Gain of Function research? You have to create/assemble the virus first in order to create a vaccine. (See the massive Catch-22 there?). Fauci et.al. could not do this in the USA but could do it in China. The advantage of doing it in/with China are twofold: #1 It allowed our intelligence agencies to keep an eye on the Chinese to verify they were not weaponizing the research #2 It would foster an atmosphere of cooperation between China and the USA, so as to avoid a secretive viral arms race (this cooperation/transparency was what the “Open Skies Treaties” were designed to do during the Cold War, to ensure each party that the other was not cheating). This also explains why the Chinese are saying the virus originated in the USAMRIID at Fort Detrick; part of it “may” have. The other US alternative would have been to go down the “secretive route”, but if the Chinese detected it, we would have a real viral arms race on our hands.

An analogy to the above is the development of the Atomic Bomb: Once scientists learned how to build an atomic bomb, one had to be built.

There was a brief movement in the United States, when it was clear that NAZI Germany would be defeated (and was nowhere near developing its own atomic bomb, thanks to information collected by the Alsos Mission), to not assemble the atomic bomb… but how practical would that have been given the Soviet Union’s atomic aspirations? (ie what if the USSR built one first and the US didn’t have one?) So, you could imagine that if an embargo was passed in the United States against building an atomic bomb, the CIA/OSS would have had to construct it in another country that did not have such restrictions. And it could also be imagined (before the Cold War really took off) that the US might have shared the science and development of atomic energy (for non military purposes) with the Soviet Union, so as to keep an eye on them and forestall them building of a bomb.

And what they don’t want to admit, or admit publicly, is that “science” has developed (or can develop) biological weapons that are far more dangerous to humanity than the atomic bomb… this science is now within our grasp. This is the tragic and perilous “new era” that science has opened up.

I don’t want to posit this as the TRUTH. I simply don’t know, but there is some logic to it. I also have no idea if it was an accidental or deliberate release (I hope accidental)?

LASTLY: What I just wrote makes me want to VOMIT… because this is what our scientific and government elites/oligarchy/deep state are likely doing behind our backs. Our ruling class has demonstrated itself to be nothing but incompetent corrupt clowns: SpyGate, fraudulent FBI investigations, no FBI investigations (Hunter Biden laptop), prosecuting Michael Flynn, two phony impeachments, obscene printing of money, the non-science of climate change, botched Afghanistan withdrawal, open borders, CRT, etc. etc. etc.

Trump may not have been the most articulate guy to sit in the Oval Office, but he was WAY SMARTER and way more HONEST than all of those currently in Washington DC. IMHO

For what it is worth…

