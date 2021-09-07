https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/election-integrity-is-now-the-law-in-texas/

Posted by Kane on September 7, 2021 4:21 pm

Watch Greg Abbott sign the bill and celebrate

This law:
▪️ Ensures every eligible voter gets to vote
▪️ Adds more hours to vote
▪️ Makes it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast
▪️ Makes ballot harvesting a 3rd degree felony

Here’s the full press conference



Local Texas station is not happy



