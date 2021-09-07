https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/election-integrity-is-now-the-law-in-texas/
Watch Greg Abbott sign the bill and celebrate
This law:
▪️ Ensures every eligible voter gets to vote
▪️ Adds more hours to vote
▪️ Makes it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast
▪️ Makes ballot harvesting a 3rd degree felony
Election integrity is now LAW in Texas.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 7, 2021
Here’s the full press conference
Local Texas station is not happy