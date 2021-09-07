http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2S8qRF2kG-M/

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to the large crowds at some of the marquee matchups for week one of the college football season.

Fauci said he does not “think it’s smart” for fans to gather in such large crowds, especially when many are unmasked. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head pleaded with fans to be vaccinated and still wear a mask when in congregant settings.

“We could be stuck in outbreak mode,” Fauci warned before adding that colleges and local governments could impose vaccine mandates for people to attend events.

“I get folks want to go back to normal life. They want to go to games, right? I want to go to games. But when you look at crowds like that, do you approve of that? Or is that just not smart?” asked host Jim Sciutto.

“No, I don’t think it’s smart,” Fauci replied. “I think when you’re dealing particularly — you know, outdoors is always better than indoors, but even when you have such a congregant setting of people close together, first, you should be vaccinated, and when you do have congregant settings, particularly indoors, you should be wearing a mask.”

