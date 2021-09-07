https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/fauci-lied-people-died-new-documents-show-anthony-fauci-lied-to-congress-u-s-funded-gain-of-function-research-in-wuhan-china-that-created-sars-cov-2/

…Fauci Lied, Thousands Died !

As you review the jaw-dropping information, previously suspected but now demonstrably proven, it is well worth re-evaluating the current position of Fauci. Knowing he was intentionally and maliciously lying to everyone, how can anyone take anything he says -any advice at all- with any semblance of credibility. His direct responsibility for killing thousands of people around the world, carries every motive to manipulate the truth, lie about everything else, and steer the global medical community in any direction; regardless of world-wide consequences for anyone, anywhere.

♦ As a result of a continued FOIA request, the progressive leftist outlet The Intercept has received 900 pages of internal documents from the National Institute of Health (NIH), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and communication with EcoHealth Alliance, a U.S.-based health organization that used federal money to fund bat coronavirus research at the Chinese laboratory. [Documents in pdf Form Here]

Within the documents there is specific evidence of a grant to EcoHealth Alliance , run by President Peter Daszak, to screen thousands of bat samples for novel coronaviruses. Dr Anthony Fauci has repeatedly insisted that NIH funding of the Wuhan lab did not constitute […]