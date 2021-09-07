https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/fbi-releases-video-suspect-and-new-information-rnc-dnc-pipe-bomb-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The FBI’s Washington Field Office released a new video of the suspect who placed pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters on Jan. 5, asking the public for additional tips to aid their investigation.

On Wednesday, the FBI field office released a virtual map showing the suspect’s route, complete with videos of the person at the locations along the way on the night of Jan. 5.

[embedded content]

The FBI office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Capitol Police; and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department are all investigating the incident.

“The FBI is extremely grateful to the American people who have already provided us with vital assistance in this case,” said Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation. Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant.

“We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else,” he added.

The suspect “wore a face mask, glasses, a grey hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black and light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo” and “used a backpack to transport each of the devices,” the FBI said.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect. To provide a tip, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit it online at tips.fbi.gov

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

