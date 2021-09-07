https://noqreport.com/2021/09/07/fda-confirms-both-vaxxed-and-unvaxxed-have-99-chance-of-not-getting-covid-19/

It’s no surprise that every time we turn around, the mainstream narrative is a manipulation of the numbers. When you think about it, you can make statistics and data say whatever you want, as long as you pick the right numbers that, when taken out of context, support the narrative you are attempting to push.

COVID-19 and the vaccines are no different. Since Day One, we’ve seen the Left run with whatever studies they can find that might possibly support their case, while completely ignoring anything that would either counter their position or support effective treatments such as Ivermectin, Vitamin D and Zinc.

In the letter from the FDA explaining their reasoning for approving the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Comirnaty “vaccine”, they cited several studies that they claim justify their decision. On its face, it would appear that the data does, in fact, support the claim that the vaccines are effective. However, if you pull out your calculator and take a deeper dive, you might reconsider trusting the FDA after this one.

The FDA spent two months studying side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea on the Pfizer-BioNTech Jab (while not testing for heart inflammation, reproductive issues or tremors). During this time, they kept track of how many people died after getting The Jab, but did not include it in the report because it was not pertinent to the study.

Contrast spending two months tracking headaches with only seven days looking at effectiveness of the vaccine. Now, you would think that this would be an important fact in the approval process and would warrant a longer study. Instead, they only spent seven whole days testing for how effective the COVID-19 injection is, and this is the study that justifies their 95% effectiveness claim. One week.

Now, if you are a normal sane person, if you heard Dr Anthony Fauci say that the jabs are 95% effective, you would assume that this would mean that one in twenty will still get COVID-19 despite getting vaxxed. The reality, is that this could not be further from the truth.

The way they get these numbers is from their study of 36,593 people. That sounds like a lot, right? So it MUST be legit, right? Hardly.

Out of those 36,593 people in the study, 170 people got COVID-19… eight that were vaccinated and 162 that received the placebo. That means that 99.54% did NOT get COVID-19 during this study.

Now, let’s break apart these numbers even further. According to the FDA, the study was split 1:1 in those vaxxed vs unvaxxed. When you take the number of those that are vaccinated vs unvaccinated and divide them into how many people were in each group, both the vaxxed and unvaxxed had a more 99% effectiveness. The difference between getting the Jab and not was less than 0.8%.

So how do they get the 95% effectiveness claim? Not by looking at the 36,593 of people in the study. Rather, they simply looked at one hundred seventy people who got COVID-19 and took a look at the difference. When you take such a small sampling, of course that number looks massive! But when comparing it to the total study, it’s miniscule. This shows just how manipulative they are being with the numbers.

According to the study the FDA cited, simply by being alive those being studied had less than 1% chance of catching COVID-19. It didn’t matter whether you were vaccinated or not, you had a more than 99% chance of not catching the virus.

Understand what is going on here. They’ve made it very clear that they want every man, woman and child in the world to get The Jab. If they accurately portray the data, why won’t be able to drum up enough fear or enough trust in the “vaccine.” So they manipulate the numbers.

The FDA claims the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” is 95% effective. The reality is that it improves your likelihood of actually contracting COVID-19 by less than 0.8%.

Sponsors:

Tickets for the upcoming Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit are now on sale. This event will take place in Ft Worth, TX, on September 25th, featuring speakers like Jeff Dornik, Dr Bobby Lopez, Jeff Younger, Judd Saul, Dr Mike Spaulding, Dr Paul Church, Pastor Sam Jones and Doni Anthony. Get your tickets at http://cancelproofchristianity.com

Check out our Freedom First Book Store for some great titles, including Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

Freedom First Coffee – Drink the coffee of Patriots. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com

Plandemic, Voter Fraud, Afghanistan: All Parts of The Great Reset

If you still consider “conspiracy theorist” to be a pejorative, you’re not paying enough attention.

What do Covid-19, 2020 (and beyond) election fraud, and our disastrous abandoning of American citizens in Afghanistan have to do with one another? They’re all parts of the globalist plan to usher in a new era of Neo-Marxism in a depopulated world. This is The Great Reset unfolding before our eyes, and the only way we can stop it (other than through constant prayer) is to stand together and spread the truth.

Covid-19’s attachment to The Great Reset is obvious, though we continue to post about it daily. Voter fraud is a bit less obvious but nonetheless easy to recognize when we understand that people like Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, and Emmanuel Macron are pushing to “Build Back Better” under the precepts of Neo-Marxism.

The Afghanistan betrayal in August, 2021, is harder to associate with The Great Reset, but it’s definitely just as attached. We can see this is the unwillingness of the Biden regime to extend the deadline to withdraw despite American lives put clearly in harm’s way. We can see it in the needlessly abandoned military equipment that was conspicuously left intact; disabling a Black Hawk takes minutes but they were given to the Taliban in pristine working condition. Then, there’s the pallets of hundred dollar bills left for them. If you think all of this was just irresponsible governance, you probably think Barack Obama is out of politics, too.

Weakening America’s standing in the world and empowering the Chinese Communist Party and others to engage fully with our enemies in a globalist cabal are beneficial to the architects of The Great Reset, and both happened in one fell swoop in August.

These truths need to be spread. As a conservative network of news outlets, we are swimming upstream against the forces of mainstream media. We are getting canceled across the board by Big Tech. We will continue to spread the truth to millions, but we desperately need help to spread the truth to a wider range of people. This is where you come in.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn





Promo for Mike Lindell’s New Daily Show

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

