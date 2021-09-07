https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/09/fda-confirms-both-vaxxed-and-unvaxxed-have-99-chance-of-not-getting-covid-19

It’s no surprise that every time we turn around, the mainstream narrative is a manipulation of the numbers. When you think about it, you can make statistics and data say whatever you want, as long as you pick the right numbers that, when taken out of context, support the narrative you are attempting to push.

COVID-19 and the vaccines are no different. Since Day One, we’ve seen the Left run with whatever studies they can find that might possibly support their case, while completely ignoring anything that would either counter their position or support effective treatments such as Ivermectin, Vitamin D and Zinc.

In the letter from the FDA explaining their reasoning for approving the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA Comirnaty “vaccine”, they cited several studies that they claim justify their decision. On its face, it would appear that the data does, in fact, support the claim that the vaccines are effective. However, if you pull out your calculator and take a deeper dive, you might reconsider trusting the FDA after this one.

The FDA spent two months studying side effects such as headaches, dizziness, and nausea on the Pfizer-BioNTech Jab (while not testing for heart inflammation, reproductive issues or tremors). During this time, they kept track of how many people died after getting The Jab, but did not include it in the report because it was not pertinent to the study.

Contrast spending two months tracking headaches with only seven days looking at effectiveness of the vaccine. Now, you would think that this would be an important fact in the approval process and would warrant a longer study. Instead, they only spent seven whole days testing for how effective the COVID-19 injection is, and this is the study that justifies their 95% effectiveness claim. One week.

Now, if you are a normal sane person, if you heard Dr Anthony Fauci say that the jabs are 95% effective, you would assume that this would mean that one in twenty will still get COVID-19 despite getting vaxxed. The reality, is that this could not be further from the truth.

The way they get these numbers is from their study of 36,593 people. That sounds like a lot, right? So it MUST be legit, right? Hardly.

Out of those 36,593 people in the study, 170 people got COVID-19… eight that were vaccinated and 162 that received the placebo. That means that 99.54% did NOT get COVID-19 during this study.

Now, let’s break apart these numbers even further. According to the FDA, the study was split 1:1 in those vaxxed vs unvaxxed. When you take the number of those that are vaccinated vs unvaccinated and divide them into how many people were in each group, both the vaxxed and unvaxxed had a more 99% effectiveness. The difference between getting the Jab and not was less than 0.8%.

So how do they get the 95% effectiveness claim? Not by looking at the 36,593 of people in the study. Rather, they simply looked at one hundred seventy people who got COVID-19 and took a look at the difference. When you take such a small sampling, of course that number looks massive! But when comparing it to the total study, it’s miniscule. This shows just how manipulative they are being with the numbers.

According to the study the FDA cited, simply by being alive those being studied had less than 1% chance of catching COVID-19. It didn’t matter whether you were vaccinated or not, you had a more than 99% chance of not catching the virus.

Understand what is going on here. They’ve made it very clear that they want every man, woman and child in the world to get The Jab. If they accurately portray the data, why won’t be able to drum up enough fear or enough trust in the “vaccine.” So they manipulate the numbers.

The FDA claims the Pfizer-BioNTech “vaccine” is 95% effective. The reality is that it improves your likelihood of actually contracting COVID-19 by less than 0.8%.

Sponsors:

– Tickets for the upcoming Cancel-Proof Christianity Summit are now on sale. This event will take place in Ft Worth, TX, on September 25th, featuring speakers like Jeff Dornik, Dr Bobby Lopez, Jeff Younger, Judd Saul, Dr Mike Spaulding, Dr Paul Church, Pastor Sam Jones and Doni Anthony. Get your tickets at http://cancelproofchristianity.com

– Check out our Freedom First Book Store for some great titles, including Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America and Social Injustice: Exposing the False Gospel of the Social Justice Movement. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstshop.com

– Freedom First Coffee – Drink the coffee of Patriots. Use code JEFF for 10% off at http://freedomfirstcoffee.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

