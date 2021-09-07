https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-physician-will-stop-seeing-unvaccinated-people-in-her-office

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Florida physician is planning to stop seeing unvaccinated people in-person, according to WTVJ.

The outlet reported that Dr. Linda Marraccini, whose practice is located in South Miami, sent out a letter notifying patients about the move. Part of the letter declares:

In our practice we find almost no one that cannot take one of the vaccines for medical reasons. Therefore, it is our decision to no longer continue services for those patients who will not have a vaccine by September 15. We will no longer subject our patients and staff to unnecessary risk. This is a public health emergency — the health of the public takes priority over the rights of any given individual in this situation. It appears that there is a lack of selflessness and concern for the burden on the health and well-being of our society from our encounters. If any of our patients have a valid medical reason for not having the vaccine or have their first shot by September 15, please let us know. Patients no longer in our practice will be given one month to find another health care provider. During that timeframe we will provide encounters by televist only.

Marraccini maintains that her letter does not breach the Hippocratic oath as she is providing the option for telemedicine or referral to other physicians, according to WTVJ. The outlet also reported that the physician said she will allow exceptions for individuals unable to get vaccinated due to health reasons.

“It’s not fair for people who are unvaccinated to harm other people,” Marraccini said, according to Newsweek.

While Sunshine State will soon begin slapping businesses, schools, and government agencies with $5,000 fines if they mandate that people furnish proof of COVID-19 vaccination, DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told The Washington Post that a subsection of the statute makes those in health care, such as Marraccini, exempt from facing such a fine.

“Although it is a type of discrimination we don’t endorse or agree with, she is not breaking that law,” Pushaw said, according to the Post.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 62.3% of the U.S. population ages 12 and older has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 73.1% has received at least one dose.

