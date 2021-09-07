https://100percentfedup.com/get-a-job-is-trending-on-twitter-as-covid-benefits-run-out-today-for-millions-who-made-more-money-staying-home/

“Get a Job” went viral on Twitter today after a number of programs in the 2020 CARES Act, the Covid stimulus bill, expired yesterday. Almost 10 million people aid were collecting Covid related stimulus money in the middle of July. Those who were eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) won’t qualify for further unemployment benefits from the government.

Since spring of this year, Republican governors across the country have tried to roll back the stimulus money in an effort to get people back to work, particularly in the service industry where workers typically don’t make more than $300 per week. Small businesses need workers to survive, but can’t always afford to pay their workers $300 every week. So, if the government can pay you a guaranteed $300 every week for sitting at home, the rational choice for millions of Americans was to do just that.

Republicans fitting the nationwide war on small businesses have worked hard to end these benefits early to ket people back to work. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt began rolling back the stimulus in May. But an Oklahoma county district judge ordered the state to continue welfare checks in the beginning of August.

Republicans on Twitter like Ted Cruz joined in the debacle by tweeting “Get a Job.”

“GET A JOB!”

