In a local TV interview, Sen. Chuck Schumer praised God that all of the Americans who wanted out of Afghanistan got out.

The administration would like us to believe that close to 100 Americans are stranded in Afghanistan trying to get out, and there’s no way that number is correct.

A spokesman for Schumer said that the senator misspoke, and Washington Post fact-checker passed that tidbit along. He didn’t fact-check Schumer — he just noted that he misspoke.

He misspoke, so no foul.

