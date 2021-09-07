https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/glenn-kessler-notes-that-spokesperson-says-sen-chuck-schumer-misspoke-when-he-said-all-americans-who-wanted-out-of-afghanistan-got-out/

In a local TV interview, Sen. Chuck Schumer praised God that all of the Americans who wanted out of Afghanistan got out.

Chuck Schumer lies through his teeth and tells a reporter that “all of [the Americans] who wanted to come out [of Afghanistan] have come out, praise God.” pic.twitter.com/xULaXDw3EB — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) September 7, 2021

The administration would like us to believe that close to 100 Americans are stranded in Afghanistan trying to get out, and there’s no way that number is correct.

A spokesman for Schumer said that the senator misspoke, and Washington Post fact-checker passed that tidbit along. He didn’t fact-check Schumer — he just noted that he misspoke.

Schumer in TV interview: “The Americans [in Afghanistan], all of whom wanted to come out, have come out, praise God.” Schumer spokesperson: “He misspoke and regrets the confusion his comments have caused….” 1/2 https://t.co/IRUfhb8Kfq — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 7, 2021

“…He intended to say, as he has been saying, that the U.S. will get everyone out that wants to get out. And he will keep working with the Biden Administration to help everyone who wants to get out.” 2/2 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 7, 2021

addendum: The State Department says there are at least 100 U.S. citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan but are still there. There are also countless legal permanent residents (ie Green Card holders) who want to leave. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 7, 2021

An informed person said something that was untrue. Sounds like a lie. — Andrew🐕 (@4ndrewdog) September 7, 2021

Why are you carrying water for him? Stop bending over and get integrity — ObaXVII✝️🇺🇸🇳🇬 (@ObaXVII) September 7, 2021

Dude, show some integrity for once and call it what it is, A LIE. — Paul Hayward (@phayisin) September 7, 2021

That’s not misspeaking. That’s either “being wrong” or “outright lying”. Since he has access to channels of official communications the rest of us lack, I have to assume the latter. — Santa’s Tavern (@SantasTavern) September 7, 2021

So “he lied and got caught” basically covers it — Stephanieco – FDA APPROVED (@Stephanieco15) September 7, 2021

Great stenography, “fact checker.” — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 7, 2021

It’s just a stutter, Glenn. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 7, 2021

If this fact check was any more passive it’d register on the Glasgow Coma Scale. — The Sophisticated Spreader (@totter777) September 7, 2021

Great fact check bro — Buckminster Breaker, PhD (@dappergentleman) September 7, 2021

So you’re saying he lied and got caught. — Max Diesel (@MaxDieselRI) September 7, 2021

He lied. It’s reflexive with democrats.

Then he realized he was caught lying. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) September 7, 2021

So how many Pinocchios are you giving @SenSchumer? His spokesperson was being truthful. But Chuck. Dear old, old, old Chuck. He was not. — Amazon Post- Democracy Stranded in Darkness (@dying_democracy) September 7, 2021

Pants on 🔥. — Kevin Pouliot (@KevinPouliot1) September 7, 2021

He did not. He said exactly what he thought he could get away with. — enlightenedone (@enlight67775232) September 7, 2021

Lick that boot, Glenn. — Biden Is A Traitor (@k_ovfefe2) September 7, 2021

Glenn, it was bullshit you fucking clown — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 7, 2021

hE mIsSpOkE pic.twitter.com/l0AlIfWFPN — Dale Gribble was right (@ATLbpckr) September 7, 2021

“Even though Schumer lied, it’s missing context” – WaPo, USA Today, NYT — Don Kedick (@CeeGeeThree2) September 7, 2021

It seems some politicians are given a lot less scrutiny than those that belong to another party. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) September 7, 2021

“Praise god” makes no sense under that context. I hate these people. All liars. — El Emenopi (@EEmenopi) September 7, 2021

“Misspoke” is Newspeak for lied. pic.twitter.com/KSzGBMiz1o — Mister Duke (@Haywood100) September 7, 2021

Herr Kessler is at it again!! pic.twitter.com/WYEeuzu5of — Dutch’s Little Wiener (@14_dutch) September 7, 2021

He misspoke, so no foul.

