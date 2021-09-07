http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ngsObygPNEI/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) argued the Biden administration is “effectively covering up for the Chinese Communist Party” on the origins of COVID-19.

Gallagher said, “[T]he 90-day intelligence review from the Biden administration, which came back with nothing. That’s unacceptable. And it’s sad that we can’t get to the bottom of this until we have the cooperation of the Chinese. That is bogus. That is a cop-out. There are a ton of things we can do, and let’s start by subpoenaing Peter Daszak and his entire corrupt organization to get answers. We cannot accept these lies to be the final answer.”

He further stated, “[W]here is the accountability from the Chinese Communist Party? Why is this administration effectively covering up for the Chinese Communist Party when it comes to this? Are we so afraid of offending their delicate sensibilities that we’re not going to demand answers after they’ve perpetrated one of the biggest coverups in the history of geopolitical relations? This is absolutely unacceptable. And we have to get to the bottom of it.”

