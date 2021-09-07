https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/07/gov-gavin-newsom-warns-that-the-recall-election-could-have-an-impact-on-the-entire-biden-agenda-and-nancy-pelosis-future/

As Twitchy has reported, Vice President Kamala Harris will be taking a trip to California to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom to help thwart the recall attempt, and it’s possible that President Joe Biden will be out campaigning for Newsom as well.

Newsom’s obviously written off any hope of getting votes from Republicans or conservatives in California, a progressive blue state.

“This is the fifth largest economy in the world, the consequences of this election are profound,” says @GavinNewsom. “If they can take CA, a progressive blue state, think about the impact that will have on Nancy Pelosi’s future…on the entire Biden agenda.” pic.twitter.com/kvXoXGb87l — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) September 7, 2021

Think about the impact that will have on Nancy Pelosi’s future!

We are — J. Story (@CoachStoryBB) September 7, 2021

Yes….think about that… — The Human Race (@TheHumanRace8) September 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/iepPfLYbTr — I Am Jack’s Complete Lack of Surprise (@JackBeQuickened) September 7, 2021

Please let us dream. — Jeff Trent (@JLTrent86) September 7, 2021

That’s the intention moron. California is waking up, tired of elitists and socialists and authoritarian actions — GA jr. (@PinGridArray) September 7, 2021

He says that like it’s a bad thing. — heresoidontgetfined (@AlbertGrooms) September 7, 2021

I thought he was trying to retain his governorship?? 😂🤣😂

🤦🏽‍♂️ — In Vino Veritas (@sdbacchus) September 7, 2021

What a dweeb. Nobody is “taking” anything. Dude still doesn’t realize he lives in a republic. — William Farr (@WillyFarrDunks) September 7, 2021

If “they” can take California …

Here’s Gov. Gavin Newsom making his closing arguments on WHY you should should VOTE YES on the Recall election. https://t.co/FHzKlAFGJx — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) September 7, 2021

That is the idea, to make California american again https://t.co/ZstMz7aVzi — Virginia Tuckey (@virtuck) September 7, 2021

I don’t live in California any longer but I hope @GavinNewsom is recalled. — J Farnot (@NotFarHome) September 7, 2021

Exactly why he needs to go — John Burke (@jhb133) September 7, 2021

We’re not worried about Nancy Pelosi’s future.

