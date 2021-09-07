https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/07/grow-a-pair-tripwire-interactive-dragged-for-caving-to-pro-abort-mob-after-former-ceo-john-gibson-bravely-tweets-support-for-life/

Not a great look, Tripwire.

As Twitchy readers know, now FORMER CEO John Gibson of Tripwire Interactive spoke up in support of the Texas law banning abortions in the unborn with a heartbeat. And per usual, the pro-abort mob came for John (as we assume he knew they would).

Yesterday morning, we wrote about how brave he was and encouraged people to support Gibson and Tripwire … and then Tripwire caved to the mob.

Their statement is such BS:

A statement regarding recent events. Tripwire Official Site: https://t.co/Vgyx0jMLBb pic.twitter.com/rmKp105EIg — Tripwire Interactive (@TripwireInt) September 7, 2021

The worst part of their statement, ‘… to lead a company-wide town hall meeting and PROMOTING OPEN DIALOGUE’.

Just not certain types of dialogue, apparently.

What a bunch of clowns and cowards. Shameful stuff. — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) September 7, 2021

While I certainly disagree with the former CEO, it does strike me as weird that, in the wake of the CEO being fired over a political tweet, the company will be holding a town hall to discuss being open to anyone’s viewpoint. — Nindie Nation (@nindienation) September 7, 2021

One of the things he mentioned in his tweet is how so many of his peers are only vocal on the other side of the issue. Now you see why. — Francis Weldon (@CountWeldon) September 7, 2021

Gibson knew.

And he did it anyway.

#MadRespect

You forced your CEO to step down because he publicly supported the right to life legislation passed in Texas? Shame on those in your company that made this decision. — Time4fisticuffs🙏✝️❤🇺🇸 (@ullikemike) September 7, 2021

I am sure this will totally dispel those pesky far right extremists who keep claiming this thing named “cancel culture” exists. — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) September 7, 2021

Totally.

Freakin’ right-wing extremists with their free speech and free thinking.

Heh.

I am absolutely never purchasing anything you make after this decision. What a cowardly thing to do. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 7, 2021

You should make a game out of this. Call it “Cowardice.” The objective would be to sell out your friends and co-workers before you’re denounced by gangs of purple-haired loonies with gender pronouns in their bio. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 7, 2021

So very, very weak.

***

