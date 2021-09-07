http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6ZtEvV2x_HI/

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that the Biden administration has made a conscious decision to avoid giving hard numbers about the situation in Afghanistan and said that he still hasn’t heard back from the Department of Defense on an inventory of equipment left behind in Afghanistan.

Host Hugh Hewitt asked, “We don’t get any hard numbers from State, Defense, Ron Klain, to the president. Is that conscious on their part?”

Hagerty answered, “I’ve got to believe so. And I’ve reached out with my colleagues to get hard numbers on another item that I know concerns you as much as it does me, Hugh, and that is the inventory of equipment that we left behind, some of the world’s highest-grade military equipment is left in Afghanistan, whether it was dropped by the Afghan Army or left behind by U.S. military. We’ve got billions of dollars of equipment over there. I’ve reached to Secretary Austin. I still have not heard back from him to get a complete inventory of what was sent there, what’s been removed, what’s been disabled, what remains there.”

