Portland is set to ban travel to the state of Texas after their new pro-life law went into effect last Wednesday:

FOX 8 – The state of Texas could soon feel economic backlash in response to its recently enacted new abortion laws, which are the strictest in the U.S. The city council of Portland, Oregon, is set to vote Wednesday on whether to ban future travel and trading of goods and services with Texas in protest of the legislation, The Hill reports. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said in a statement last week: “The ban will be in effect until the state of Texas withdraws its unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court.”





Abbott should respond telling Portland’s mayor that banning travel to his state is a great idea because Texas doesn’t want any of their woke, fascist, Antifa trash coming to Texas.

Also, he should remind Wheeler that his ‘wokeness’ is the reason why violent crime skyrocketed in his city after he defunded police, making his city one of the more dangerous cities in the nation.

