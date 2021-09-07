https://www.theblaze.com/news/homeowner-shoots-man-dead-porch-front-door

Witnesses told police that a man in his mid-20s walked into a front yard in Spartanburg, South Carolina, just before 10 p.m. Sunday and was behaving “very strange” as he approached the homeowners, WYFF-TV reported.

The man — who was wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt — did not leave immediately after being asked to go away, but the station said he eventually departed after repeated requests to leave.

The lull in the action didn’t last long, however.

What happened next?

The man returned to the residence moments later, WYFF said.

Witnesses told police the homeowner and others asked the man to leave the property a second time, the station said, but he refused and approached the front door with his hands in his hoodie pocket.

According to police, witnesses said the unknown man had a weapon in his pocket, WHNS-TV reported.

In response to the escalating situation, the homeowner exercised his Second Amendment rights.

The homeowner retrieved a weapon from the inside his home while the man was on the front porch and approaching the home’s entry point, Maj. Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department told WYFF.

Littlejohn said shots were fired, and the man was struck in the chest, the station said.

The man fell at the doorway where he died, Littlejohn added to WYFF.

When officers arrived at the home on Farley Avenue, they found several people at the scene and a man lying on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds, Littlejohn noted to the station.

The man’s name has not been released, WYFF added.

Anything else?

While charges have not been filed in connection with the shooting, the station said the Spartanburg Police Department, the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.







