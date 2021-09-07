https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/old-biden-awkwardly-shouts-7-year-old-child-speech-new-york-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Queens, New York on Tuesday to deliver remarks on climate change.

Biden was joined by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, AOC and other New York Democrats.

Apparently we are going to need a time machine because Joe Biden told the Queens crowd: “By 2020 [we’re going to] make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions” as he sold his Communist ‘green new deal’ pile of garbage.

At the end of his speech, Biden singled out a child and asked him his age (of course).

“How are ya, pal? How old are you?” Biden shouted. “Oh! You’re gettin old,” Biden said to the 7-year-old child.

Biden awkwardly shouted into the microphone: “The neat thing about America, every time we end up with a problem, going into a serious circumstance, we come out better than we went in. That’s because we’re so diverse, that’s America.”

VIDEO:

Biden gives an awkward shout-out to a 7-year-old boy w/ an American flag: “The neat thing about America; every time we end up with a problem, going into a serious circumstance, we come out better than we went in. That’s because we’re so diverse, that’s America.” pic.twitter.com/PNdMaZLaHz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 7, 2021

