https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/intense-footage-from-lakeside-fire-hero-alert/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
(Lakeside, CA) 2 bystanders didn’t hesitate to pull out elderly couple from the vehicle as the fire began to spread to the cabin. Other bystanders also rushed to help the couple who were taken to the hospital with burns, but are expected to recover.📹:Marie Macrorie @lakesidefire pic.twitter.com/O1n9KYnP9e
— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMoveme3) September 7, 2021
Saving lives in Lakeside County, California.