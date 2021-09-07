https://www.theblaze.com/shows/in-the-woods/phil-robertson-discipline-respect

On Saturday’s episode of “In the Woods,” BlazeTV host Phil Robertson explained why he believes a lack of discipline and a culture of disrespect for everything and everybody is destroying America.

“Respect for the old graybeards like me — it’s gone — and respect for mom and dad,” Phil said. “America’s family structure is in collapse-mode right now, and it’s a sad thing to watch. Their offspring, they were never taught to respect their elders, law enforcement, government officials, older people … they don’t know what respect is because they were never taught, trained, or disciplined.”

Phil shared a verse from the Bible: “No discipline seems pleasant at the time, but painful. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of righteousness and peace for those who have been trained by it.” (Hebrews 12:11).

“When discipline flies away, so does respect for others,” Phil added. “We’re dying in America because of lack of discipline.”

Watch the video clip below to hear more from Phil Robertson:

