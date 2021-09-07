https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/jason-miller-has-reportedly-been-detained-at-an-airport-in-brasilia-to-testify-about-his-alleged-participation-in-anti-democratic-acts-in-brazil/

Brazilian media is reporting that Jason Miller, former Trump spox and current head of the social media platform GETTR, has been detained by the federal police at an airport in Brasilia and ordered to testify about his “alleged participation in anti-democratic acts in Brazil”:

NEW: Brazilian media is reporting that former Trump spox and current GETTR boss Jason Miller was detained while waiting to board a US-bound flight in Riohttps://t.co/Wqb2N1mYwa — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) September 7, 2021

Translation:

Heads up: @policiafederal detained former adviser and “right-hand man” of Trump, Jason Miller, at Brasília Airport. According to the report, the order came from the minister @alexandre, of @STF_oficial, for him to testify.

🚨Atenção: @policiafederal deteve ex-assessor e “braço direito” de Trump, Jason Miller, no Aeroporto de Brasília. Segundo a reportagem, a ordem partiu do ministro @alexandre, do @STF_oficial, para que ele preste depoimento.https://t.co/CWgg88zuLk — Central Eleitoral (@CentralEleicoes) September 7, 2021

It appears he’s been detained “under orders” by the “standing constitutional protection tribunal”:

Breaking: Former Trump senior advisor Jason Miller has been arrested upon landing in Brazil’s capital. This is under orders from Brazil’s standing constitutional protection tribunal. Reporting by @Metropoles — Blake Allen (@Blake_Allen13) September 7, 2021

Translation from the Metropoles article:

Wow…. pic.twitter.com/p8r4Y6amKh — Low Class Philly Sports Fan (@TedBrogan5) September 7, 2021

Miller was in Brazil to promote GETTR:

Happy Independence Day to our friends in Brazil! #GETTR’s registration page received a color makeover today in honor of their 199th anniversary. Enjoy! 🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷

https://t.co/VOfhQitvp3 — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) September 7, 2021

And to participate in CPAC Brasil:

Donald Trump Jr. was also supposed to attend but the storm in NJ forced him to participate virtually:

Was hoping to join my friend @bolsonaroSP in Brazil, but airport closures in New Jersey due to storm remnants delayed us. I’ll be joining virtually @cpacbrasil in a few minutes, and visit Brazil in the next few months! Tune in now: https://t.co/kLODggeXtq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 4, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

