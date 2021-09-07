https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/07/jason-miller-has-reportedly-been-detained-at-an-airport-in-brasilia-to-testify-about-his-alleged-participation-in-anti-democratic-acts-in-brazil/

Brazilian media is reporting that Jason Miller, former Trump spox and current head of the social media platform GETTR, has been detained by the federal police at an airport in Brasilia and ordered to testify about his “alleged participation in anti-democratic acts in Brazil”:

Heads up: @policiafederal detained former adviser and “right-hand man” of Trump, Jason Miller, at Brasília Airport. According to the report, the order came from the minister @alexandre, of @STF_oficial, for him to testify.

It appears he’s been detained “under orders” by the “standing constitutional protection tribunal”:

Miller was in Brazil to promote GETTR:

And to participate in CPAC Brasil:

Donald Trump Jr. was also supposed to attend but the storm in NJ forced him to participate virtually:

We’ll keep you posted.

