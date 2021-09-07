https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-rogan-weighs-suing-cnn-ivermectin-covid

Joe Rogan slammed CNN on Tuesday over the network’s repeated claims that Ivermectin — a controversial anti-parasite drug that the popular podcaster used after being diagnosed with COVID-19 — is a “horse dewormer,” even floating the idea that he may sue the network for defamation.

“Well, well well, if it isn’t old ‘horse worm Rogan,'” guest host Tom Segura quipped Tuesday during an episode of Rogan’s show, referencing the negative coverage Rogan received over his decision to use the drug.

“Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” Rogan responded while laughing. “They’re making s**t up!”

“They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer,” he continued. “I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”







Rogan was widely chastised last week after announcing he had elected to throw “the kitchen sink” at the virus, using “all kinds of meds, monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak, prednisone, everything” after testing positive. Scores of social media commenters even wished death on the podcast host.

But despite the death wishes, Rogan announced only days later that he had recovered from the virus, even completing a negative test, proving the pathogen was no longer present in his body.

CNN, along with the large majority of other mainstream media outlets, have characterized the drug primarily as a “horse dewormer” that “has become popular among fringe and anti-vaccine communities.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes that “Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.” But the agency has adamantly advised that humans not take Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

During the podcast episode Tuesday, Rogan touted the drug for helping in his recovery and noted that several doctors advised him to take the medication.

The podcaster also pushed back at CNN and one of the network’s anchors, Jim Acosta, for defaming him.

“CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation,” Rogan said. “I don’t know what’s going on, man.”

“You know, there is a lot of speculation,” he continued. “One of the speculations involves the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease.”

