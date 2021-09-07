https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-portland-to-cut-trade-and-travel-to-texas-over-pro-life-law/

The City of Portland, Oregon will sever trade and travel to the state of Texas over a pro-life law that essentially bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday that the city council will hold a vote as soon as Wednesday to assess “the City’s future procurement of goods and services from, and City employee business travel to, the state of Texas.”

“City legal counsel is currently evaluating the legal aspects of this proposed resolution,” stated a press release.

“This law rewards private individuals for exercising surveillance and control over others’ bodies. It violates the separation of church and state. And, it will force people to carry pregnancies against their will,” the council’s statement said.

“Portland City Council stands with the people who may one day face difficult decisions about pregnancy, and we respect their right to make the best decision for themselves.”

Portland to cut trade, travel with Texas amid abortion law outrage https://t.co/UGq5br72wj pic.twitter.com/wk1YfYd0Vv — New York Post (@nypost) September 7, 2021

“This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century,” President Biden said in a statement last Wednesday.

“The Texas law will significantly impair women’s access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes,” Biden’s statement continued. “And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual.”

Read the full report at the New York Post.

