Here’s the video of stones being thrown towards the Prime Minister while he was leaving his campaign stop in London, Ontario this evening pic.twitter.com/MNOVHIKMiY
— Sarah Sears (@iamSas) September 6, 2021
I wonder if Trudeau is having second thoughts about calling a snap election.
The stupidest political move of 2021.
Canadians have had enough of Trudeau the tyrant and are now expressing their disdain for him everywhere he goes 🙌🤣
“NO VAX PASS!”
“F**k you Trudeau!” pic.twitter.com/tQEpIXeOFO
— AllegianceToLiberty (@AllegianceTL) September 7, 2021
BREAKING: Vitriol and a flood of purple PPC signs greets Justin Trudeau in London as demonstrators voice their disapproval of a segregated society.
WARNING: explicit language 🆘 pic.twitter.com/8y04IVuc2z
— Rowan (@canmericanized) September 6, 2021
Justin Trudeau gets confronted by Angry mobs of anti-vaccination passport protesters pic.twitter.com/YpdPC1iXuI
— Osler (@osler78) September 6, 2021
Canadians protest Justin Trudeau at an election stop in London, Ontario.pic.twitter.com/0LmCC6w53K
— Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) September 7, 2021