https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/justin-trudeau-pelted-with-rocks-the-anger-is-intense/

Posted by Kane on September 7, 2021 11:13 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

I wonder if Trudeau is having second thoughts about calling a snap election.

The stupidest political move of 2021.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...