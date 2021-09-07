https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/kamala-harris-heads-her-home-state-campaign-gavin-newsom-ahead-recall?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Kamala Harris was spotted Wednesday landing in California, where is set to campaign with embattled Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom who is fighting for his political life in a recall election that will take place next Tuesday.

The second-in-command has remained largely out of the public eye since the collapse of the administration’s plan for an Afghan withdrawal. Her swing through her home state with Newsom will be a test of her political prowess as she faces sinking approval numbers and an administration faced with problems on most major fronts.

Since the botched exit from Afghanistan and her return from Singapore and Vietnam two weeks ago, Harris has taken no questions from the media. Despite weeks to prepare answers to predictable inquiries from reporters on world events, the vice president often falters in front of the cameras.

Harris’s trip is a short one. She will do one event with Newsom at an electrical worker union’s apprentice training center in San Leandro before jetting back to D.C. President Biden will also swing through the Golden State to campaign for Newsom later this week to encourage Democrat voter turn out.

Should more than half of Californian voters vote to recall Newsom, he will be removed from office and replaced by the top-polling replacement candidate on the ballot. Presently, that candidate appears to be conservative radio personality Larry Elder.

